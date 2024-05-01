Your Character Matters: Porterville student volunteers for special Olympic program

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE) – Junior Mohammed Abdullah from Porterville’s Monache High School had coaching advice for his friend Braydon.

Mohammed is a volunteer with Monache’s special Olympic program. He loves working with special needs athletes, including his brother, Sam.

“I have a brother in special ed and I always try to bring him in my life and mix with everybody else like him,” Abdullah said.

According to Jennifer Giannetto, an Educational Specialist with the Tulare County Office of Education, Abdullah has sought out interest for the protection of his brother.

“Mohammed has been a blessing from day one. He sought out the relationship with K-1 in the interest and protection of his brother,” Giannetto said.

Abdullah says working with the athletes has been gratifying and an opportunity to focus on someone else.

“It’s always nice to think about other people because when you think about them, you’re placing yourself somewhere. You’re giving yourself value to other people,” Gianetto said. “He approaches the students with respect and he just handles it so calmly and maturely and as kind and loving as he could possibly be.”

This was a special day on the track for many reasons. Abdullah helped one special athlete win a third-place medal. A proud moment for the athlete and for Abdullah who proves every day the importance of helping others, and having great character.

