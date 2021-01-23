Character concerns go beyond PEDs in this Hall of Fame vote

NOAH TRISTER (AP Baseball Writer)
·7 min read
FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2007, file photo, Boston Red Sox's Curt Schilling pitches against the Colorado Rockies in Game 2 of the baseball World Series at Fenway Park in Boston. Like many baseball writers, C. Trent Rosecrans viewed the Hall of Fame vote as a labor of love. The results of the 2021 vote will be announced Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, and Rosecrans was not alone in finding the task particularly agonizing this time around. With Schilling's candidacy now front and center and Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens still on the ballot as well voters have had to consider how much a players off-field behavior should affect his Hall of Fame chances. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
Like many baseball writers, C. Trent Rosecrans viewed the Hall of Fame vote as a labor of love. The ballot would arrive around the end of November, and it would keep him occupied for much of December. He'd write down his research on players in a notebook and feel butterflies when putting his ballot in the mail.

Then it was time for his most recent vote, and the whole process felt quite different.

''That ballot sat out unopened until after Christmas, because I knew what was in it,'' Rosecrans said. ''And it wasn't something I enjoyed.''

The results of the 2021 vote will be announced Tuesday, and Rosecrans wasn't alone in finding the task particularly agonizing this time around. With Curt Schilling's candidacy now front and center - and Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens still on the ballot as well - voters have had to consider how much a player's off-field behavior should affect his Hall of Fame chances.

For years, suspicions of performance-enhancing drug use have played a significant role in the voting. Now, some writers are reassessing other concerns about some of the game's biggest stars - from Schilling's incendiary social media presence to domestic violence allegations against Bonds and others.

Ken Rosenthal, Rosecrans' colleague with The Athletic, began a recent column this way: ''I hate my Hall of Fame ballot. It might be my last.''

The top returning vote-getter on this year's ballot is Schilling, who a year ago came within 20 votes of being elected by the Baseball Writers' Association of America. His support now seems to have stalled.

As of early Saturday, Schilling had received 75.3% approval on ballots tallied at Ryan Thibodaux's tracker, but that pace probably isn't good enough. A player needs 75% for induction - and in the past, Schilling has fared far worse on private, unreleased ballots that aren't part of Thibodaux's tracker.

Schilling has turned off voters with his post-career behavior. ESPN suspended him from the Little League World Series a few years ago over a tweet in which he compared Muslim extremists to Nazi-era Germans. He was later fired by the network for Facebook comments about transgender people.

On Jan. 6, the day of the attack on the U.S. Capitol, he said the following in a message on his Twitter account:

''You cowards sat on your hands, did nothing while liberal trash looted rioted and burned for air Jordan's and big screens, sit back .... and watch folks start a confrontation for (expletive) that matters like rights, democracy and the end of govt corruption.''

That tweet was a few days after Hall of Fame ballots were due, but Rosecrans had already decided not to support Schilling - even though he'd voted for him in the past.

''It would have been much easier for me to stick where I was and to check that box, like I have every other time I've voted, but I just don't know if I would have been true to myself,'' said Rosecrans, the BBWAA's president. ''Had I done that, I may have felt better where I put it on that day. I don't know if I would have felt better on January 6th.''

Bonds and Clemens are polling just behind Schilling on Thibodaux's tracker, but their candidacies now face scrutiny that goes beyond longstanding suspicion of PED use. Multiple players on this year's ballot have been accused of domestic violence, and Bonds is one of them. In 1995, his ex-wife testified during divorce proceedings that he beat and kicked her. Bonds said he never physically abused her but once kicked her after she kicked him.

In 2008, the New York Daily News reported that Clemens had a decade-long relationship with country singer Mindy McCready that began when she was 15 and he was a star for the Boston Red Sox. Clemens apologized for unspecified mistakes in his personal life and denied having an affair with a 15-year-old. McCready later told ''Inside Edition'' she met Clemens when she was 16 and that the relationship didn't turn sexual until several years later.

Rosenthal acknowledged the domestic abuse allegations that have been made against Bonds, Andruw Jones and Omar Vizquel, as well as the questions about Clemens and McCready. He ended up voting for those four players along with Schilling, and his 10-man ballot also included Todd Helton, who in recent years pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and served 48 hours in jail.

Rosenthal called it his ''sick-to-my-stomach ballot'' and said he's reevaluating whether he wants to vote at all in the future.

Last January, ESPN's Christina Kahrl said she'd looked at the questions surrounding Clemens and McCready. ''Should he ultimately get elected, it will have to be without my support,'' she wrote then.

Rosecrans acknowledges he could be accused of inconsistency after voting against Schilling but in favor of people like Bonds and Jones. His main concern is the platform a Hall inductee receives - the ceremony and the speech, for example.

''We have seen what Curt Schilling does with a platform, and it has been chilling,'' Rosecrans said.

At a time when social justice movements are pushing for a broader reckoning on sexual misconduct and racial inequality, the BBWAA recently voted overwhelmingly to remove the name and imprint of former Commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis from MVP plaques. Landis became commissioner in 1920, and there were no Black players in the majors during his more than two decades in charge.

The Hall of Fame, meanwhile, has sought to clarify the role of its plaque gallery and its museum. The plaques recognize members' baseball accomplishments, while the rest of the museum might address other aspects of their careers.

For example, Cap Anson's plaque describes him as the greatest hitter and greatest National League player-manager of the 19th century, but language exploring his role in baseball's segregation has been installed in the museum's ''Ideals and Injustices'' exhibit.

''Given the importance of racial issues in the summer of 2020, our board decided we needed to tell a fuller story and explore issues surrounding race that involved several of our members,'' Hall spokesman Jon Shestakofsky said. ''With our baseball-focused mission, we are cautious about getting into other issues, given the fact that once you go down that path, reasonable people will disagree about what is and is not relevant and worthy of display in a baseball museum.''

So it remains up to the voters to decide how they'll weigh off-field issues when evaluating Hall of Fame candidates. The Hall instructs voters to take into account ''the player's record, playing ability, integrity, sportsmanship, character, and contributions to the team(s) on which the player played.''

Clearly, there's room to consider a player's off-field conduct.

But the Hall is still primarily a baseball honor. Right now, the sport's career leaders in home runs (Bonds) and hits (Pete Rose) are not enshrined. Neither is Clemens, with his seven Cy Young Awards, or Schilling, with his dazzling postseason resume.

If too many of the top players are left out - particularly if it's for non-baseball reasons - could the Hall lose credibility as a baseball shrine?

Lynn Henning, a former columnist for the Detroit News, understands what makes some of these candidates objectionable - but he doesn't think the Hall of Fame vote is the right forum for holding them accountable.

''I believe there is a separate realm in which we can and must discuss all of those points, but I don't think it should be adjudicated on a Hall of Fame ballot,'' Henning said.

---

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

    Two decorated veterans face off at Lambeau Field, while the best of the next generation play in Kansas City. Who makes the Super Bowl? Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers met earlier this season and the Buccaneers emerged as victors. Photograph: Mark LoMoglio/AP Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay PackersSunday, 3.05pm ET/8.05pm GMT What the Buccaneers need to do to win: Surprisingly for two quarterbacks who have ruled the NFL for much of the century, there isn’t a lot of history to go on between Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers – this will be only their fourth meeting as starters. Brady won their previous game, a 38-10 beatdown in Week 6 of this season, when the defense harried Rodgers all day, sacking him five times. Rodgers, who has been mostly flawless since, is unlikely to be bullied again though. So Tampa Bay may have to beat the Packers in a shootout, hoping their formidable offensive weapons all click at once. That will put pressure on backup Bucs guard Aaron Stinnie, who made his first ever NFL start against the Saints last week (and did pretty well). What the Packers needs to do to win: Like the Buccaneers, the Packers have a weakened offensive line. It held up well enough against the best defense in the league, the Rams, last week but Los Angeles’ biggest threat, Aaron Donald, was hampered by a rib injury. Rodgers has been so good this year that it’s hard to see him being outscored by the Buccaneers if he gets enough protection. Some have argued that the frigid Lambeau Field will hand the Packers a big advantage over a warm-weather team like Tampa Bay. But Tom Brady played plenty of games in the New England winter and that seemed to work out fine for him. Key player: Rob Gronkowski, tight end, Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gronk’s best days are behind him and he is no longer the unstoppable force he was a few years ago. So his importance in this game lies not so much in his abilities but who he matches up against. If the Packers have one obvious weakness, it’s their linebackers. Look for Brady to go back to a familiar safety blanket and find Gronk in the middle of the field as this game goes on. Prediction: Packers. The Buccaneers struggled to shake off 7-9 Washington in the wildcard round and were helped by a series of Drew Brees turnovers against the Saints last week. Brady and his new teammates gel much more than they did at the start of the season, but are still not the threat they should be, given their talent. I don’t think they’re at the level where they can beat Rodgers and Davante Adams this time around. Buffalo Bills at Kansas City ChiefsSunday, 6.40pm ET/11.40pm GMT Patrick Mahomes is the reigning Super Bowl MVP. Photograph: Jason Behnken/AP What the Bills need to do to win: The Chiefs can do so much damage, so quickly, through the air with the likes of Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill that encouraging them to go to the run game, perhaps by not packing the box, is one option. Josh Allen has evolved beyond recognition in a short space of time, partly because of the array of weapons he has, from the almost impossible to cover Stefon Diggs to Cole Beasley to tight end Dawson Knox. The Bills will need to keep that chemistry going on Sunday. What the Chiefs need to do to win: As mentioned above, Allen’s progress this season has been extraordinary and he is no longer the turnover machine he was. But he still makes mistakes and the Chiefs’ standout defensive talents, whether it is Tyrann Matthieu or Chris Jones, are capable of forcing him into making errors. If the Bills do manage to make the Chiefs turn to the run game, the fitness of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, returning from injury, could be telling. Key player: Patrick Mahomes, quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes is the best player in the NFL, so he is the most important player in any game he plays. But his impact on Sunday feels particularly telling. Mahomes was forced out of last week’s win over the Browns due to concussion – and he has been limited in practice – but he will almost certainly start. The question is what version of Mahomes plays. The concussion doesn’t appear to have been too damaging (at least in the short-term) but more worrying for the Chiefs is the fact that Mahomes is also suffering from turf toe. Mahomes is no Lamar Jackson, he won’t scorch you for 50 yards, but his mobility and ability to beat the rush is an important part of his game. Prediction: Bills. A fully fit Mahomes beats Allen 90% of the time. But a limited Mahomes, who has been very good rather than great in his recent games, is a different proposition. The lingering effects of the concussion and his reduced mobility will hand this one to the Bills … just.