Chara lost his matchup, but Bruins’ depth made sure it didn’t matter

Zdeno Chara was a liability for the Boston Bruins during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, but his teammates came to the rescue against the St. Louis Blues. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

From what I understand, NHL hockey here in 2019 is all about speed.

That doesn’t mean every guy has to skate like the wind, but they certainly have to be able to read and react in a way that allows them to get to pucks comfortably.

Which is what makes it very weird that the Bruins’ No. 2 TOI man in this postseason is a 42-year-old who’s 6-foot-9 and weighs as much as a large black bear. Even in his prime, you’d have to get pretty far down the list of his qualities before you’d get to “moves well.”

And that was before Brad Marchand was old enough to play junior hockey, so…

The Bruins did the Blues a big favour in the first period by putting Zdeno Chara out there against the Jaden Schwartz-Brayden Schenn-Vlad Tarasenko line as a matter of preference. Schenn scored the opening goal after Tarasenko easily erased a two-stride Chara lead to beat out an icing that led to extended zone time, and the Bruins couldn’t clear despite multiple touches.

That’s not a matchup that favours Bruce Cassidy’s group, even if Chara is getting a lot of time with the Bergeron group, because everyone on that Blues top line can move their feet and get in on the forecheck fast. Not a coincidence, one imagines, that the Blues made sure to continually attack the side of the ice Chara occupied on that goal.

He also failed to recognize the developing threat on St. Louis’s second goal, just a minute into the second period that doubled the Blues’ lead and really turned up the pressure on Boston. David Pastrnak — very very very stupidly — left the puck for no one behind the net and Chara blew the resulting read. He tried to attack Schenn behind the net, leaving Tarasenko all alone in the slot. Two touches and it was in the back of the net, almost literally in the blink of an eye.

Chara, by the way, has been the Bruins’ worst regular defenceman in this postseason by a comfortable margin, looking every one of his 42 years as the playoffs have worn on. Yes, he’s a matchups guy and yes, he’s the team’s captain and workhorse, one of only four skaters to play more than 23,500 minutes in the regular season since 2006-07, when Chara first came to Boston. He’s also the partner for the Bruins’ best defenceman, Charlie McAvoy, who had Boston’s tying goal. But at some point, enough has to be enough with this, right?

He was on the ice for 15 of the Blues’ 28 shot attempts at 5-on-5, meaning when he was off the ice, the Bruins were a 58 percent Corsi team (26-18). Again, matchups and so on; Tarasenko, Schenn, and Schwartz are St. Louis’s big offensive engine so obviously they’re going to push play in the right direction (or, if you’re Chara, the wrong one). But man, you can’t give those guys those opportunities to get so many looks because of what Chara has meant to this team for 13 years.

(And let’s also note here that Chara was often mediocre in the regular season, and a bit of a drag on his higher-end partners like McAvoy or Brandon Carlo despite his heavy usage.)

Of course, Cassidy’s magnanimous move to match a plodding defender against one of the faster lines in these playoffs wasn’t the only nicety extended. The Blues, on the other hand, did the Bruins a favour by putting them on the power play twice in the first period, giving them the chance to get their feet under them after that long, long layoff.

Early on, it looked like that whole Rest vs. Rust was going to be a real factor, but putting a team that went 9 of the last 24 on the man advantage on two more was a hell of a gesture. Once the Bruins started generating chances up a skater, boy, they looked exactly like the team that speed-bagged Carolina, didn’t they? The second goal against happened and it happened because Chara lost one of the best shooters on earth, but it was also a fluke.

The bad news for the Blues was that this series will apparently be called pretty tight, and that gave the Bruins four power plays in the first 40 minutes. By the end of that second period, though, everything looked like a Bruins power play anyway. The Blues simply didn’t look like they belonged on the same ice. The win became inevitable.

Which is to say that if the Blues are going to compete in this series, they’re going to need to do it much like they did against the Sharks: not just with their big guns scoring Boston’s biggest guy, but with literally anyone else chipping in.

The Bruins can afford to lose a Chara matchup more often than not, especially if they can use the Bergeron line to insulate some of that risk. The Blues, though, can’t afford to lose every other matchup.

Ryan Lambert is a Yahoo! Sports hockey columnist. His email is here and his Twitter is here.

