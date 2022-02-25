Chara breaks games record for a defenseman

Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly ($9.99) or save 20% on an annual subscription ($95.88). And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

Zdeno Chara’s career didn’t get off to a remarkable start. He was taken by the New York Islanders in the third round of the 1996 NHL Entry Draft, between Terry Friesen and Greg Phillips – neither of whom went on to play in the NHL. From there, Chara made his NHL debut in 1997 and went on to record an assist and 50 penalty minutes in 25 contests as a rookie.

Nothing that really stands out, but things changed in a hurry. By the 1999-2000 campaign, he was a physical force and a cornerstone of the Islanders’ defense. In 2001 he was part of a package to get the Islanders Alexei Yashin, who at the time was a star forward in his prime, and yet between what Chara became and the fact that the draft pick the Islanders’ bundled in the trade ended up being Jason Spezza, it’s easy to imagine the Islanders wouldn’t make that trade again if they could turn back the clock.

In Ottawa Chara only continued to develop, becoming a workhorse and an offensive force as well as a physical one, but it was in Boston where he really broke out. He won the Norris Trophy in 2009 and finished in the top three in Norris voting in 2008, 2011, 2012, and 2014 while a member of the Bruins. Along the way, he played a critical role in Boston’s Stanley Cup championship in 2011.

Take a moment to think about that. When he won the Stanley Cup with Boston, he was already 34 years old. At that age most players, even great ones, are entering the twilight of his career. And yet that was 11 years ago at this point. To give that some more perspective, at that time, the Arizona Coyotes were still called the Phoenix Coyotes, the Detroit Red Wings were still in the Western Conference, the Atlanta Thrashers were still a thing, and the Vegas Golden Knights were still six years away from existing. On the Islanders team Chara currently serves, their top three current scorers (Mathew Barzal, Brock Nelson, and Noah Dobson) hadn’t made their NHL debut back in 2011. Dobson, who is in his third NHL season, was 11-years-old back when Chara won the Cup.

On Thursday, Chara’s longevity led to him accomplishing a tremendous feat when he surpassed Chris Chelios to become the all-time leader in games played by a defenseman. Chara is no longer the superstar he once was, but even at this point, he’s still making his presence known. In fact he fought San Jose’s Jeffrey Viel last night, who as an aside wasn’t even born yet when the Islanders first drafted Chara. With that fight, Chara also became the oldest player to get a fighting major in the NHL, according to Darin Stephens. So I guess he broke two records last night.

NEW JERSEY 6 PITTSBURGH 1

Jesper Bratt scored the Devils’ first two goals within the first 5:47 minutes of the contest. He later added an assist. With his contributions Thursday, he’s up to 16 goals and 46 points in 46 games.

Nico Hischier netted a goal and registered two assists for New Jersey. Jack Hughes assisted on three of the Devils’ six goals.

Nico Daws stopped 37 of 38 Penguins shots. He improved to 2-1-0 with a 2.64 GAA and .906 save percentage in five contests.

Tristan Jarry got the start for Pittsburgh, but he was pulled midway through the second period after surrendering five goals on 19 shots. Casey DeSmith stepped in and turned aside 16 of 17 shots the rest of the way.

TORONTO 3 MINNESOTA 1

Auston Matthews led the Maple Leafs with a pair of goals. He’s up to 36 goals and 64 points in 48 contests.

Alexander Kerfoot accounted for Toronto’s other marker. He has eight goals and 35 points in 51 games.

Petr Mrazek turned aside 29 of 30 Wild shots. It was a nice bounce back game for him after surrendering five goals on 24 shots to Montreal on Monday.

Frederick Gaudreau netted Minnesota’s lone goal. It was his sixth goal and 21st point in 43 games.

Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 22 of 24 shots last night. He has a 12-4-2 record, 2.54 GAA, and .921 save percentage in 20 games.

COLUMBUS 6 FLORIDA 3

Patrik Laine kept rolling with a goal for the Blue Jackets. He’s on a 11-game point streak and has scored 13 goals over that span.

Columbus’ other goals were scored by Justin Danforth, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Cole Sillinger, Boone Jenner, and Gabriel Carlsson. Bjorkstrand also registered an assist.

J-F Berube saved 39 of 42 Panthers shots. Berube has started in three games this season and they’ve all been wins.

At the other end of the ice, Jonas Johansson stopped 22 of 27 shots. He was making his Panthers debut after being claimed off waivers from Colorado back on Dec. 13.

Jonathan Huberdeau scored a goal and registered an assist for the Panthers. He’s up to 18 goals and 74 points in 52 games.

NY RANGERS 4 WASHINGTON 1

Washington’s only goal was scored by Alex Ovechkin. It was his 32nd goal and 63rd point in 51 games.

Ovechkin didn’t score that goal until 18:58 of the third period, narrowly denying Igor Shesterkin the shutout. Shesterkin still had a fantastic night though, stopping 36 of 37 shots.

Alexis Lafreniere scored the game-winning goal and registered an assist. He has 11 goals and 15 points in 49 contests.

Mika Zibanejad also contributed a goal and an assist for the Rangers. That gives him 20 goals and 53 points in 51 games.

Ilya Samsonov turned aside 17 of 21 shots on Thursday. He dropped to 17-8-3 with a 2.88 GAA and .904 save percentage in 30 contests.

NASHVILLE 2 DALLAS 1 (SO)

Juuse Saros stopped 27 of 28 shots in regulation time. He then held off Dallas in four shootout rounds to pick up the extra point.

Jake Oettinger saved 19 of 20 shots prior to the skills competition. He missed out on the win by allowing one goal over four shootout rounds.

Jason Robertson scored the Stars’ only goal. He has 22 markers and 47 points in 43 games.

Philip Tomasino contributed Nashville’s regulation time goal. He’s up to seven goals and 16 points in 46 contests.

Mikael Granlund accounted for the shootout winner. Of course, that doesn’t count towards the conventional statistics, so he is still at eight goals and 40 points.

VANCOUVER 7 CALGARY 1

That’s quite the way to end a 10-game winning streak. The Flames nearly got shutout, but Andrew Mangiapane scored at 17:53 of the third period to at least spare them from that.

Jacob Markstrom stopped 18 of 21 shots before exiting the contest at 38:14 due to a skate issue. Dan Vladar ended up playing the rest of the way, but he kicked out just 13 of 17 shots.

J.T. Miller had a terrific game with two goals and two assists. That gives him 20 goals and 57 points in 51 games.

Elias Pettersson also came up big with two goals and an assist for Vancouver. Bo Horvat contributed two goals as well.

Thatcher Demko turned aside 29 of 30 Flames shots. He improved to 22-16-2 with a 2.61 GAA and .917 save percentage in 41 contests.

BOSTON 3 SEATTLE 2 (OT)

Jake DeBrusk scored two goals, including the overtime winner. He’s up to 11 goals and 19 points in 46 contests in 2021-22.

David Pastrnak contributed the Bruins’ other marker. That gives him 28 goals and 50 points in 51 games.

Mark Giordano scored a shorthanded goal for Seattle. It was his sixth goal and 23rd point in 48 games.

Philipp Grubauer stopped 36 of 39 shots last night. He’s 12-22-5 with a 3.17 GAA and .888 save percentage in 40 games.

Meanwhile, Linus Ullmark saved 25 of 27 shots. He has a 17-8-4 record, 2.76 GAA, and .909 save percentage in 27 contests.

SAN JOSE 4 NY ISLANDERS 3 (SO)

Ilya Sorokin stopped 25 of 28 shots in regulation time. He was beaten once in two shootout rounds and consequently lost the game.

James Reimer saved 44 of a staggering 47 shots before the shootout. He bested the Islanders in three shootout rounds to get the extra point.

Logan Couture scored a power-play goal at 16:31 of the second period. He also accounted for the shootout winner.

Tomas Hertl assisted on two of the Sharks’ three regulation time goals. He has 22 goals and 42 points in 51 contests.

Zach Parise scored a goal and registered an assist for the Islanders. He has seven goals and 20 points in 47 games.