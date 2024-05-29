CHAPY Swimmer of the Year Nominees

May 28—The fifth annual Clinton Herald Athletic Performers of the Year (CHAPY) Awards are not right around the corner as we build up to our in-person event that will take place on Wednesday, July 24.

Spring sports are finally wrapping up and we will be releasing nominees for golf, tennis, soccer and track over the next two weeks. But first, our final fall and winter sport, swimming.

Finalist were chosen by Sports Editor Eric Schweizer and from input by KROS's Gary Determan. We then look through each nominee and compare their stats and accomplishments to choose a winner.

Our CHAPY winners will not be released until late July at our annual CHAPY event but for now, here are our 2023-2024 swimmer of the year nominees.

Swimmer of the Year Nominees Caleb Dornbush, SR, Clinton

19th place finish at the state meet in the 50 yard freestyle with a 21.92. Led the Kings in the 50 yard freestyle, 100 yard freestyle, 500 yard freestyle and the 100 yard backstroke.

Brian Unke, SR, Clinton

Led the team in the 100 yard breaststroke while being second in the 50 and 100 yard freestyles.

Jordyn Klinkhammer, SR, ClintonLed Clinton in the 50 yard freestyle with a 27.67 and the 100 yard freestyle with a 1:01.96.

Kendie Huizenga, SR, ClintonLed the River Queens in both the 100 yard breaststroke and the 200 yard individual medley.