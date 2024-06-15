CHAPY Male and Female Athlete of the Year finalists named

Jun. 15—Announcing the 2023-2024 male and female athlete of the year nominees. These Clinton Herald Athletic Performers of the Year (CHAPY) Awards finalists were chosen by Sports Editor Eric Schweizer with input from KROS radio's Gary Determan. They compare statistics and accomplishments to choose.

CHAPY winners will not be released until the fifth annual CHAPY ceremony, which will take place from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, July 24, at the Clinton Middle School.

Female Athlete of the Year Nominees

Camryn Sattler, SR, Clinton

A cross country MAC Champion and MAC Champion in the 1500 and 3000 Meter Runs, Sattler was phenomenal in her senior year. She had a 13th place finish at the IGHSAU Class 4A State Cross Country Meet with a time of 18:22.3, a 4th place finish in Class 4A at the Iowa High School Track & Field Championships in the 3000 meter run with a 10:04.03 and she also took 6th in the 1500 meter run with a 4:39.88. All three of her state runs are CHS school records.

Brooklyn Brennan, SR, Fulton

Brennan was an all-around leader for Fulton, leading her teams in both volleyball and softball. In volleyball she had 212 kills, 53 aces and 355 assists. She was also NUIC All-Conference MVP. She was also her teams MVP in both sports as well as a 1st Team All-Conference appearance in softball. She hit .500 on the season with a 1.326 OPS. She led Fulton with 52 hits, 19 extra basehits with five home runs and 52 RBIs. She also swiped 16 bases.

Leah Mangelsen, JR, Northeast

The only junior on this list, Mangelsen is a four sport athlete and continued to play at a high level regardless of the sport. In volleyball she led the team with 297 digs while recording 141 kills and 19 blocks. In basketball she had a team high 11.7 points per game while averaging 6.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game. She also threw discus in track and is one of the Rebels best sluggers out on the softball diamond.

Male Athlete of the Year Nominees

Baylen Damhoff, SR, Fulton

Damhoff is the epitome of a great athlete. Dominating in both football and basketball, the senior received All-State recognition in both sports. An All-Conference 1st Team player in football with 25 Receptions, 409 Yards and 7 touchdowns while averaging 16.4 yards per catch. In basketball he averaged 17.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.9 steals and one block per game.

Demarion Honaker, SR, Camanche

A three sport athlete for the Storm, Honaker is an elite basketball player who averaged 18.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. In his first year playing football he had 32 total tackles with four tackles for loss. Finally, in track, the senior had a personal best in the 110 meter hurdles at the Class 2A state meet, taking 13th with a 15.51. He was also a part of the state qualifying sprint medley relay team.

Clayton Meyermann, SR, Northeast

Finally, Meyermann was a game changer for the Rebels this year in football, basketball and track. In football he was the All-District MVP with 48 total tackles, 31 solo tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 2 sacks. In basketball he averaged 11.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game as a real scoring threat inside the paint. He capped off his high school career with a two foot personal best in the shot put throw with a 50'4.25" that got him ninth at the Class 2A Iowa Track & Field Championships.