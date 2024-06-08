Here are the CHAPY Boys and Girls Track Runner of the Year nominees

Jun. 8—Announcing the 2023-2024 track runners of the year nominees. These Clinton Herald Athletic Performers of the Year (CHAPY) Awards finalists were chosen by Sports Editor Eric Schweizer with input from KROS radio's Gary Determan. They compare statistics and accomplishments to choose.

CHAPY winners will not be released until the fifth annual CHAPY ceremony, which will take place from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, July 24, at the Clinton Middle School.

Girls Track Runner of the Year Nominees

Kanijah Angel, SR, Clinton

Angel is a MAC Champion in the 100 meter dash and the runner up in Class 4A at the State Meet with a 12.36. She later took 7th in the 200 meter dash with a 25.81. She was also a part of the State Qualifying 4x100 and 4x200 meter relay teams.

Camryn Sattler, SR, Clinton

MAC Champion in both the 1500 and 3000 Meter Runs. 4th place finish in Class 4A in the 3000 meter run with a school record of 10:04.03. She also took 6th in the 1500 meter run with another school record of 4:39.88. The senior was also apart of the State Qualifying distance medley team.

Jordan Tegeler, FR, Northeast

As a freshman she took seventh in the 400 meter dash with a 58.85. In the 200 meter dash she placed 12th. Finally, she was also a member of the State Qualifying sprint medley team.

Jayden Cravatta, SR, Camanche

The senior capped off her high school career with a sixth place finish in the Class 2A 100 meter dash, running 13 seconds flat.

Miraya Pessman, JR, Fulton

Pessman shined for the Steamers, anchoring their 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 meter relay teams this season. She helped the Steamers finish 4th in both the 4x100 and 4x200 meter relays.

Boys Track Runner of the Year Nominees

Tristan Rheingans, SR, Central DeWitt

The resume speaks for itself. Rheingans is one of the best to ever do it for the Sabers as he defended his crown in the Class 3A 400 meter hurdles at the state meet. He also took 2nd in the 110 meter hurdles and was apart of the 4x110 shuttle hurdle relay team that took 4th. Earlier in the year, he was the runner-up in the 400 meter hurdles at the Drake Relays.

Alex Brown, SO, Central DeWitt

A 4th place finisher at the Class 3A State Meet in the 200 meter dash, Brown was the best sprinter for the Sabers this season. The sophomore was also busy, competing at state in the 4x200 meter relay, the sprint medley and the distance medley.

Tyson Seeser, JR, Camanche

Seeser is well known to be a great high jumper, but he also excelled in the running events as well. The junior took seventh in the 400 meter dash with a 49.98 in Class 2A. He was apart of the 7th place finishing 4x400 meter relay team and he ran the final leg of the sprint medley relay of the Storm.