CHAPY Boys and Girls Player of the Year Nominees

Jun. 1—The fifth annual Clinton Herald Athletic Performers of the Year (CHAPY) Awards are not right around the corner as we build up to our in-person event that will take place on Wednesday, July 24 at the Clinton Middle School from 6-8 p.m.

Spring sports are finally wrapping up and we will be releasing nominees for golf, tennis, soccer and track over the next two weeks.

Finalist were chosen by Sports Editor Eric Schweizer and from input by KROS's Gary Determan. We then look through each nominee and compare their stats and accomplishments to choose a winner.

Our CHAPY winners will not be released until late July at our annual CHAPY event but for now, here are our 2023-2024 soccer player of the year nominees.

Girls Soccer Player of the Year Nominees

Shayna Nettles, SO, Clinton

* Led the River Queens with 11 goals and three assists, scoring 25 points on the season.

Kylie Petersen, SR, Northeast

* In 840 minutes played, the senior had 395 saves which was 115 more than any other goalie in the entire state of Iowa.

Zoey Fuglsang, SO, Central DeWitt

* As a sophomore Fuglsang led the Sabers offensively with 32 points. Leading the teams in goals with 14 and second in assists with four.

Boys Soccer Player of the Year Nominees

Wyatt Dann, SR, Prince of Peace

* The two year captain finished 10th All-Time at Prince of Peace with 12 goals and is 17th All-Time in career assists.

Jonathan Garrison, FR, Central DeWitt

* As a freshman, Garrison led Central DeWitt in points with 41 while scoring 18 goals and notching five assists.

Wyatt Penniston, SR, Central DeWitt

The senior was second in points with 24 while adding 11 goals on 20 shots on goal.