CHAPY Boys and Girls Golfer of the Year Nominees

Jun. 6—The fifth annual Clinton Herald Athletic Performers of the Year (CHAPY) Awards are right around the corner. The award ceremony will take place from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, July 24, at the Clinton Middle School.

Spring sports have wrapped up and more CHAPY nominees are here.

Finalist were chosen by Sports Editor Eric Schweizer with input from KROS radio's Gary Determan, who then compare statistics and accomplishments to choose a winner.

CHAPY winners will not be released until late July at the annual CHAPY event but for now, here are the 2023-2024 golfer of the year nominees.

Girls Golfer of the Year Nominees

Addie Fier, SO, Easton Valley

* Finished in a tie for eighth place at the IGHSAU Class 1A State Tournament, shooting a +28.

Jenna Roling, JR, Easton Valley

* Finished in a tie for fourth place at the IGHSAU Class 1A State Tournament, shooting a +26.

Maggie Froeschle, SR, Central DeWitt

* Finished in 19th place at the IGHSAU Class 3A State Tournament, shooting a +23 over two rounds.

Boys Golfer of the Year Nominees

Jacob Voss, SO, Fulton

* The sophomore made his first state tournament appearance, shooting a 168 at the Class 1A meet. He was a big part of the Steamers overall success throughout the season.

Owen Van Zuiden, FR, Fulton

* As a freshman he helped lead the Steamers to the IHSA Class 1A State Tournament. He shot a 162 over two rounds to lead Fulton.

Max Froeschle, SO, Central DeWitt

* Just missed out on the IHSAA Class 4A State Tournament but shot a 71 at the District Meet, tying for sixth place.