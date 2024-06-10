'New chapter' for world number one Sinner

Jannik Sinner lost 2-6 6-3 3-6 6-4 6-3 to Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals of this month's French Open [Getty Images]

Jannik Sinner says a "new chapter is starting" in his career after he became the first Italian to top the world rankings.

The 22-year-old replaced Novak Djokovic as world number one on Monday, with the Serb dropping to third after 39 weeks at the top.

Sinner has had a stellar 2024, winning the Australian Open in January and the Miami Open in March.

He reached the semi-finals of the French Open, losing to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz in five sets.

"We go hunting now and see what we can catch," Sinner told BBC World Service.

"We want to have these good feelings of lifting trophies over and over again, so for us it's just part of the process.

"I’m obviously very happy about being number one, but everyone wants to beat me now.

"Now a new chapter is starting. Let's see how much I can stay there."

Sinner reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon last year and his first big test as world number one will come at the All England Club next month.

He will be the top seed when the tournament starts on 1 July.

Sinner said he is able "to push for more" and reach his second major final in London.

"Wimbledon is a great chance," he said. "It’s obviously the most special tournament we have in our calendar year, so I'm happy to be part of that.

"In my mind, when I am good physically I can also show good tennis."

'Italy deserves' tennis stars

Sinner is the 29th different world number one since the men's singles rankings were introduced in 1973.

The highest-ranking Italian was Adriano Panatta, who was fourth in the world in 1976, but Sinner surpassed that when he reached world number three in February.

Sinner is one of five Italians in the men's top 50, all of whom are aged 23 or under.

Jasmine Paolini is number seven in the women's world rankings after reaching the final of the French Open, where she lost to Iga Swiatek.

Italy won their first Davis Cup in 47 years in 2023.

"It's something that Italy deserves," said Sinner.

"The tennis in Italy is going in the right direction and I think our goal is always to let this sport grow as much as we can.

"We can be the idol or the inspiration for young people."