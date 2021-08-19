Chappelle named girls' track coach at NFA

Aug. 19—NORWICH — Andrea Chappelle has been named the new girls track and field coach at Norwich Free Academy, the school announced on Wednesday.

"Andrea has a proven history in the sport as both a participant and a coach," NFA Athletic Director Roy Wentworth said in a release. "She is the best person for this job, and I look forward to her return to campus to work with our student-athletes and continue the success of our program."

"I am thrilled for the opportunity to lead this program," said Chappelle in the release. "To be back home as a Wildcat and part of this at my alma mater is special. This program remains strong, and I am looking forward to getting started and helping to bring it to even greater heights on the track and in the field."

Chappelle, a 2001 NFA graduate, previously served as the indoor and outdoor track and field coach at New London High School, as well as its strength and conditioning coach. An independent personal trainer, Chappelle holds a degree in exercise science from California University of Pennsylvania.

She competed in track and field at the Division I level and was named all-state and all-New England at NFA, where she still holds the school record in the triple jump.