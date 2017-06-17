Chapman's 1st hit leads Athletics to 7-6 win over Yankees

Oakland Athletics' Ryon Healy, right, and Yonder Alonso (17) celebrate after scoring against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 16, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) -- Matt Chapman hit a go-ahead two-run single in the eighth inning for his first career big league hit after having an earlier hit overturned by replay and the Oakland Athletics rallied for a 7-6 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday night.

Chapman bounced back from the second-inning disappointment by delivering in the clutch in his second career game. After the Yankees intentionally walked Stephen Vogt to load the bases with one out, Chapman hit a hard grounder down the third-base line against Jonathan Holder (1-1) that scored two runs.

Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 23rd homer and Chris Carter added a solo shot for the Yankees, who have lost a season-high four straight games.

New York appeared in good shape to snap that skid after overcoming a 4-0 deficit with help from Judge's three-run homer. They took the lead on Carter's leadoff shot in the sixth and added an insurance run when Judge tripled and scored on a single to Starlin Castro in the seventh.

But Chad Pinder hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh and Chapman delivered the big hit in the eighth to give the A's the lead.

Daniel Coulombe (1-1) got four outs for the win and Santiago Casilla pitched the ninth for his 11th save in 14 chances.

Chapman appeared to have his first career hit when he was initially ruled safe on a slow roller to third base in a four-run second inning. The A's saved the ball as a memento but the Yankees challenged the play and Chapman was called out. Chapman did record his first career RBI on the play as Yonder Alonso scored from third on the play.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: C Gary Sanchez (groin) and OF Aaron Hicks (left Achilles) were held out of the lineup and are day to day. ... RHP Adam Warren was placed on the DL with right shoulder inflammation. ... 1B Greg Bird will see a foot specialist next Tuesday after getting pulled from his rehab assignment Thursday. ... Closer Aroldis Chapman (left shoulder) threw 20 pitches on a rehab assignment for Double-A Trenton and could be activated Sunday.

Athletics: SS Marcus Semien took batting practice for the first time since undergoing right wrist surgery on April 18 and could begin a rehab assignment in a week.

STREAK BROKEN

A's starter Sean Manaea had his streak of winning five straight starts broken by a no-decision. He allowed five runs in six innings, equaling the number of runs he had allowed in his previous four starts.

UP NEXT

Masahiro Tanaka (5-6, 6.55 ERA) looks for some rare daytime success in the third game of the series for the Yankees when he faces Jesse Hahn (2-4, 3.56). Tanaka is 0-3 with a 17.51 ERA in four daytime starts this season.

---

