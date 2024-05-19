Chapman leads Giants against the Rockies following 4-hit performance

Colorado Rockies (15-30, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (22-25, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Dakota Hudson (1-6, 6.13 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Giants: Jordan Hicks (3-1, 2.44 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -196, Rockies +163; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants take on the Colorado Rockies after Matt Chapman's four-hit game on Saturday.

San Francisco has a 14-10 record at home and a 22-25 record overall. Giants hitters are batting a collective .247, the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play.

Colorado has gone 6-18 in road games and 15-30 overall. The Rockies have an 8-20 record in games when they have given up a home run.

The matchup Sunday is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Giants have a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMonte Wade Jr has five doubles, two home runs and 14 RBI for the Giants. Michael Conforto is 11-for-27 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with a .308 batting average, and has 10 doubles, six home runs, 24 walks and 24 RBI. Ezequiel Tovar is 16-for-45 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .280 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Rockies: 7-3, .303 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Patrick Bailey: 7-Day IL (concussion), Michael Conforto: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Austin Slater: 7-Day IL (concussion), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (wrist), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (adductor), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Elias Diaz: day-to-day (hand), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.