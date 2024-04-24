Chapman Irish blasts Concordia in sweep

Apr. 23—The Chapman Irish baseball team blasted Concordia pitching for a double-header sweep 15-2 and 10-6 Tuesday in Chapman.

Aven Woods hit a Grand Slam in the opener to power the Irish attack. Cade Hanney went three for four at the plate and drove in two runs while Ben Griffis had a pair of hits and two RBI. Jed Moody drove in four runs with a couple of hits while Ray Whitehair, Carson Hassenbank, Cooper Lewis and Talon Landreville also had hits for the Irish.

Chapman scored nine runs in the first and then pushed across six runs in the third inning.

Moody got the win on the hill allowing two runs on eight hits. He struck out six and walked one.

Chapman rallied from a five-run deficit to win game two 10-6. Concordia scored five runs in the first for the early lead. The Irish scored two runs in the second inning, one in the third and then added six in the fifth and one in the sixth for the win.

Whitehair went three for three at the plate and drove in three runs. Woods doubled in two runs while Hanney and Landreville had RBI singles.

Hassenbank got the win in relief of Haney as he went six innings allowing one earned run on seven hits and striking out three.

Chapman improved to 6-6 on the year.