Chapman’s Ian Wooldridge qualifies for State Tennis

MCPHERSON – Chapman senior Ian Wooldridge qualified for the Class 4A State Tennis Tournament by placing fifth in singles at the McPherson Regional Tennis Tournament last Friday.

Wooldridge (11-12) opened the tournament by defeating Abilene’s Shelton Holt 6-0, 6-0. He next faced the eventual regional champion Pau Gonzales of McPherson falling 6-1, 6-3.

Wooldridge then moved to the consolation bracket where he defeated Concordia’s Qwinter Thrash 6-2, 6-0 and then El Dorado’s Payton Wade 6-2, 6-2 for fifth place.

Gonzales defeated Cale Tromp of Clay Center 6-0, 6-1 in the championship match. McPherson’s Hunter Mendez defeated Clay Center’s Eli Pfizenmaier 6-1, 6-3 for third place.

In doubles, McPherson’s Alex Berger/Bryson Archer finished first over John Alton/Taige Pfizenmaier of Clay Center. Fourth place was Charles Krug/Owen Neighbors of McPherson while El Dorado’s two doubles teams finished fifth and sixth.

The Class 4A State tennis tournament is May 10-11 at Kossover Tennis Center in Topeka. Wooldridge is the 19 seed in singles and will square off against the 14th seed Hunter Mendez of McPherson in the first round.

The 2023 4A State Champion was Kale Groff of Independence.