Chapman, Ganna and Kwiatkowski among injured at crash-heavy Gent-Wevelgem

Michał Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers) crashes hard at Gent Wevelgem suffering skin abrasions but fortunately no major injuries

There was a long list of riders who abandoned or crashed out of Gent-Wevelgem on Sunday due to the miserable weather and intense racing. Many were left with no other option after a number of crashes in both the men’s and women’s editions of the race.

One of the worst crashes in the 163km women’s edition happened with 45km to go when a rider fell near the front of the lead group and the chain reaction then took out a large chunk of it.

Multiple Trek-Segafredo riders were involved, with the one coming off worst being the Australian rider Brodie Chapman, who fell hard and without warning as her wheels were suddenly taken out from the side.

“Brodie was taken to a local hospital after her crash during Gent-Wevelgem where X-ray examinations revealed a fracture of the sacral s3 bone,” said Trek Segafredo in a Twitter post confirming the fracture in the large triangular bone at the bottom of the spine.

“Furthermore, tests have shown that she is suffering from a mild concussion. Fortunately, a CT scan shows no damage to the cranium. Brodie will spend the night in hospital and will be closely monitored by our medical team. We're wishing Brodie the very best for her recovery.”

Chapman, will be another strong support rider missing from the Trek-Segafredo line-up for the next all important round of spring races, with Lauretta Hanson also off the bike for a minimum of six weeks after sustaining multiple fractures at Nokere Koerse.

The team added that its other Gent Wevelgem crash victims Elisa Balsamo, Ilaria Sanguineti and Lucinda Brand have some minor abrasions but other than that are okay.

Another crash, around 10km from the end of the women's race also saw Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx) come down and take Elena Cecchini with her as well as a handful of other riders.

The team, which won with solo attacker Marlen Reusser, said Cecchini did not suffer consequences and “also Lorena Wiebes is okay at first sight, but considering the high impact of the crash, we leave nothing to chance and will further evaluate the situation in the coming days.”

In the men’s race those who were forced to abandon after crashes included Jelle Wallays (Cofidis), Lukasz Wiśniowski (EF Education-EasyPost), Michał Kwiatkowski and his Ineos Grenadiers teammate Filippo Ganna.

Fortunately none of them were seriously injured.

“It was a hard hit and at first felt bad, but after a while there are no major injuries other than the skin being torn off,” said Kwiatkowski in a Twitter post .

“Could be worse. Also, happy to see [Filippo Ganna] in relatively good shape too.”

Ineos Grenadiers added that “Michal has been treated for skin abrasions but has no sign of concussion and is back in the team bus. [Filippo Ganna] hit his knee in his crash and has mild swelling, but has no signs of fracture or muscular damage. Both were treated by our doctor at the team bus and will be re-assessed at our hotel.”

Ef Education-EasyPost said that Wiśniowski was taken to hospital after his crash and is undergoing checks to his elbow and hip while Cofidis confirmed that both Wallays in the men's race and Martina Alzini in the women's race had abandoned following crashes and that they hoped for reassuring news soon.