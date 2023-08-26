How Chapman football's defense sparked an upset of No. 1 Byrnes

INMAN — After giving up 34 points in its opening game against Woodruff and getting blown out by 47 points against Byrnes last season, the last thing you could have expected was the Chapman defense to lead an upset of 864Huddle's No. 1 team in the Upstate.

But that's exactly what the Panthers' defense did in a 17-14 comeback win Friday in its home opener over Byrnes.

"We gave up 14 points early, and then the defense just said, 'All right, I think we're good, let's play some football,'" Chapman coach Harris Cabaniss said. "We gave up two big plays in the first half, those two touchdowns and that was it. But we're so young on defense, that's what's exciting to see."

After falling behind 14-0 in the first half, Chapman (2-0) held the Rebels (1-1) scoreless the rest of the way and forced multiple turnovers in crucial moments of the second half. Those turnovers were the rallying cry for the offense to get the Panthers over the hump.

"It got us going a lot," quarterback Coleman Gray said. "They (the defense) didn't lose their head. They didn't do anything that we hadn't worked on all week, and it just pumped us up on the sidelines. I mean we were ready to fight."

In the fourth quarter, Chapman linebacker Reece Lynch forced a fumble and gave the Panthers the ball back with 9:49 left to play. The offense scored on the next drive with Gray rushing it in from a few yards out to make it 14-10.

A few plays later, Chapman forced another fumble and the offense scored again. Running back Keanu Na barreled into the end zone to give Chapman its first lead, 17-14 with 3:31 left to play.

And the same way the Chapman defense led the comeback, it also ended the game. Rashawn Cunningham sealed the win for the Panthers with an interception in the game's waning seconds.

"This is a family and we're just going to keep fighting for each other," Cabaniss said. "We understand that's what's important and that's what we're going to keep doing."

Byrnes coach Reggie Shaw thinks his offense has a lot of room to grow.

"Our defense played their hearts out, man, but they got worn down by being on the field too much. We have to do a whole lot better offensively," Shaw said. "Not taking anything away from those guys. They played hard and they found a way to win."

Following the win over one of the area's top teams, Chapman isn't letting itself look past next week.

Asked about their state championship hopes, Cabaniss said, "No, I can't do that now. This was a big win for us tonight and our hope is that we're better next week. ... That's our goal and all we're worried about."

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: SC high school football: Chapman's defense sparks upset of Byrnes