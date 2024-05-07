Chapin makes hire for next football coach. Here are the details

Chapin High’s search for its next football coach didn’t last long.

The Eagles have promoted defensive coordinator Ryan Cole as their successor to Justin Gentry, who announced early last month that he was retiring. The move was approved at Monday’s Lexington-Richland 5 school board meeting.

Gentry was the head coach at Chapin since 2010 and saw the program go from Class 3A to Class 5A, the state’s highest classification, during his tenure. He was the second-longest-tenured coach in school history behind Eddie Muldrow (1981-2005).

Cole has been the Eagles’ defensive coordinator the past three years. He previously coached defensive backs at Dutch Fork before going to Chapin.

Cole is expected to meet with his players late Tuesday morning for the first time as head coach. He was one of eight candidates to interview for the position, with three of them coming from Chapin’s coaching staff.

The Eagles went 6-5 in 2023 and lost in the first round of the playoffs. Chapin will begin spring practice this month.

Chapin will open the 2024 season Aug. 23 at Catawba Ridge.

The Eagles will have several key players back from last year’s team, including quarterback Brady Albro, second-leading receiver Kalen Bostick and its two top tacklers on defense in Gavin Stam and Tanner Short.

Chapin is the sixth school from the Midlands to have a new head coach next season. Other schools that have filled their openings are Gilbert, Gray Collegiate, Heathwood Hall, Lugoff-Elgin and Swansea.

SC High School Football openings

School — Former Coach — New Coach

Bishop England — John Cantey — Logan Hall

Chapin — Justin Gentry — Ryan Cole

Chesnee — Clay Lewis — Brett Chappell

Easley — Jordan Durrah — Sam Houston

Fort Dorchester — Josh Smith (interim) — Shaun Lorenzano

Gaffney — Dan Jones — TBA (Jones retiring at end of 2024 season)

Gilbert — Chad Leaphart — Ozzie Exume

Gray Collegiate — Adam Holmes — De’Angelo Bryant

Great Falls — Brian Kane — Syvelle Newton

Greenville — Greg Porter — Jaybo Shaw

Heathwood Hall — Rick Reetz — Tymere Zimmerman

Hilton Head Prep — Dustin Etheridge — Doug McFadden

Laurens — Darryl Smith — Greg Porter

Lewisville — Leon Boulware — Trent Usher

Lugoff-Elgin — Matt Campbell — Leon Boulware

Marlboro County — Quinn McCollum — Cory Johnson

Rock Hill — Bubba Pittman — Randy Birch

Stall — Benjamin Lailson — Ken Freeman

Scott’s Branch — Randall State — Patrick Fleming

Silver Bluff — De’Angelo Bryant — Matt Hayes

St. John’s — Mike Howard — TBA

Swansea — Brent Wilder — Willie Fox

Union County — Brian Thompson — Quinnon Isom

Wade Hampton — Travis Miller — Reuben Wright

Wagener-Salley — Willie Fox — Blaze Gillespie

Wando — Rocco Adrian — Isaiah Perrin

Wilson — Rodney Mooney — Glenwood Ferebee — Daryl Page (interim)