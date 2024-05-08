Chapin introduces Marco Chavez as new head football coach

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A new era of Chapin High School football is officially here.

Chapin High School officially introduced Marco Chavez as its new head football coach and athletic coordinator on Tuesday.

Chavez takes the head football coach job at Chapin after the departure of Ryan Warner to Pebble Hills in the offseason.

Chapin High decided to hire internally as Chavez had been the team’s defensive coordinator since 2019.

This is Chavez’s first head football coaching job of his career and is ready to take on the opportunity to continue Chapin’s winning ways on the gridiron.

“I am excited and very blessed, very grateful to be part of this community. I grew up in this community, I live in this community, so being able to go full, circle around, come back and be in this position is definitely a blessing,” Chavez said. “The expectations are the same. The standards are the same: academic, athletic excellence is what we do here. That’s our tradition.”

Chavez is the fourth varsity head football coach in Chapin High School history. Chavez takes over the program after Warner led the Huskies the last four seasons.

