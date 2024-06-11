Chapin High School boys basketball head coach Rodney Lewis steps down

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Chapin High School boys’ basketball head coach Rodney Lewis stepped down from the position on Monday.

Felix Chavez of the El Paso Times was first to report the news. Sources later confirmed the news to KTSM.

Lewis steps down from the head coaching position at Chapin High School after six seasons in the role. Lewis spoke with KTSM on Monday about his decision to step down.

“I’ve been doing this for 20 plus years, man, and I just need a break. I gave everything I had. I just don’t feel like I have anything left to give,” Lewis said on Monday. “People who know me, know that I love every person in my program. This time right now, I had to be selfish for me because I did not know if I could have made it 39 more games. And it breaks my heart every time we fall short, and we can’t get to San Antonio. Nobody can be harder on me than I am on myself. My expectations are very high, and I just didn’t have enough left so yeah it was [a] tough [decision to make.]”

During his time as head coach at Chapin, Lewis recorded an all-time record of 158-39. He led the Huskies to six winning seasons, three of them being 30 or more-win seasons, and six playoff appearances. Lewis coached the Huskies to UIL Class 5A regional tournaments the last four years. Most recently, Lewis led Chapin to back-to-back Elite Eight appearances.

When Lewis took the head coaching job at Chapin in June of 2018, it marked his second coaching stint at Chapin.

Lewis was an assistant boys basketball coach at Chapin from 2002-2006. He then spent eleven seasons as an assistant at Andress High School (2006-2017). Lewis was part of the 2015 Andress High School boys’ basketball team — led by the late, great Jim Forbes — that went to the Class 5A Final Four.

For the 2017-2018 season, Lewis left El Paso to coach at Apollo High School in Glendale, Arizona.

After a season in Arizona, Lewis returned to the Sun City to take the head boys basketball coaching job at Chapin, replacing Toraino Johnson.

Lewis will go down as one of the best high school boys basketball coaches not only in the city of El Paso, but in the state of Texas after a successful career.

As for what’s next for the program, the head boys basketball coaching job at Chapin is one of the most sought-after high school coaching jobs in the state. Chapin has produced many quality basketball players like KJ Lewis, Antwonne Holmes, Manny Flores, Brandon Hymes, and have many more waiting in the wings like Jayden Leverett.

