Chapin High alum and current Arizona Wildcat KJ Lewis to host basketball camp

kelly horyczun
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Chapin High School alumni and current Arizona Wildcat star, KJ Lewis, to host youth basketball camp in El Paso.

Lewis will return to the Sun City to host the second annual “Hoopin’ with the Huskies,” basketball camp at the guards alma mater.

The camp is free to young athletes between grades three through eight to enhance their performance on the court.

Sessions will be held on June 27th and 28th, and will run between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. dependent on age.

Registration is currently live and will remain open until June 26th.

