Chapin High alum and current Arizona Wildcat KJ Lewis to host basketball camp

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Chapin High School alumni and current Arizona Wildcat star, KJ Lewis, to host youth basketball camp in El Paso.

Lewis will return to the Sun City to host the second annual “Hoopin’ with the Huskies,” basketball camp at the guards alma mater.

🐾 Introducing our 2nd Annual



𝑯𝒐𝒐𝒑𝒊𝒏’ 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑯𝒖𝒔𝒌𝒊𝒆𝒔

𝘠𝘰𝘶𝘵𝘩 𝘉𝘢𝘴𝘬𝘦𝘵𝘣𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘊𝘢𝘮𝘱 🐾

w/ @thekjlewis



Registration closes June 26th.

Registration closes June 26th.

The camp is free to young athletes between grades three through eight to enhance their performance on the court.

Sessions will be held on June 27th and 28th, and will run between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. dependent on age.

Registration is currently live and will remain open until June 26th.

