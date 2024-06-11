Chapin grad Kristin Fifield earns spot on Softball America Top 100 Players of 2024

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Kristin Fifield is being recognized as one of the best college softball players in the country.

On Monday, Softball America revealed its Top 100 Players of 2024.

The El Paso native earned a spot on the list and was ranked 97th.

This comes after a 2024 season where Fifield recorded a .347 batting average, collected 67 hits, 14 home runs, 59 RBIs in 64 games played at Grand Canyon University.

Fifield wrapped up her collegiate softball career after the 2024 season. The Chapin High School grad spent all five seasons of her collegiate playing career at GCU, establishing herself as one of the best players in program history.

Fifield finished her career at GCU with a .347 batting average, 263 hits, 58 home runs, and 244 RBI in 254 games played. She also holds the program’s all-time career home run record and the program’s single-season home run record when she hit 21 homers in the 2023 season

