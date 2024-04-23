Chapin girls lacrosse to play for SC title. A look at championship matchups, schedule

For the first time since 2019, the Chapin girls lacrosse team will play for a state championship.

The Eagles defeated Wando, 11-6, on Monday to win the Class 5A Lower State title. Chapin will play Fort Mill, 10-9 overtime winners over JL Mann, for the championship at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Irmo High School.

It will be the second matchup of the season between the two teams. Chapin defeated the Yellow Jackets, 10-7, on March 12.

It is Chapin’s fourth state title appearance and first since 2019 when it defeated Fort Mill, 9-6. Fort Mill also is making its fourth championship appearance, winning it all in 2012.

Against Wando, Chapin led 6-3 at halftime and extended the lead to 9-4 with 12 minutes left.

Chapin is one of three area teams remaining in the postseason. Dutch Fork boys will play Wando on Tuesday in the 5A Lower State Championship and AC Flora boys face Greenville in the 4A Upper State championship on Tuesday.

SC State Lacrosse Championship Schedule

Saturday

At Irmo High School

Class 5A Girls: Chapin vs. Fort Mill, 11 a.m.

Class 5A Boys: Mauldin/Nation Ford vs. Dutch Fork/Wando (25 minutes after post-game ceremony)

Class 4A Girls: Riverside vs. Bishop England, 3:30 p.m.

Class 4A Boys: AC Flora/Greenville vs. Lucy Beckham/Oceanside (25 minutes after post-game ceremony)

Ticket information

Tickets are $15 and good for the whole day. Children 5-under admitted for free. Cash option will be available at the gate. Online tickets must be validated at the gate. Do not validate your ticket early.