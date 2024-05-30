Chapel Hill Regional is sold out for NCAA Baseball Tournament

This weekend is shaping up to be a nice one for the University of North Carolina baseball program, with it announced that the Bosh is sold out all weekend. UNC will host the regional round of the NCAA tournament, bringing Wofford, LIU, and LSU to Chapel Hill.

If you want to snag a ticket for any of those games, your best luck will be hitting an aftermarket site to secure any, and they are going for a pretty penny. Right now, StubHub has all session tickets, with two tickets starting at $291 each. Meanwhile, Vivid Seats only has section 101 available for all session tickets, starting at a whopping $335.

The Bosh is sold out this weekend!! 🐏⚾️ pic.twitter.com/4TyB3t1ZaR — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) May 29, 2024

UNC currently has the best odds to come out of the Chapel Hill Regional on top, with LSU a close second. Regardless of the outcome, fans will be in for a treat with clear skies of an average of 80 degrees expected this weekend. In case you are heading to the Bosh this weekend, here’s how the schedule will play out.

Friday, May 31st

Game 1: No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 4 Long Island | Noon

Game 2: No. 2 LSU vs. No. 3 Wofford |, 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 1st

Game 1: No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 4 Long Island | Noon

Game 2: No. 2 LSU vs. No. 3 Wofford |, 6 p.m.

Sunday, June 2nd

Game 5: Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 – Noon (Elimination Game)

Game 6: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 4 – 6 p.m.

Monday, June 3rd

Game 7: (If necessary) Winner of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 6 – Time TBA

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire