Chapel Hill Regional provides familiar territory for which LSU baseball star?

If you think you heard an earthquake in Chapel Hill last night, it likely came from Boshamer Stadium.

After the UNC baseball team trailed LIU 8-5, entering the bottom of the ninth in last night’s Chapel Hill NCAA Tournament Regional nightcap, freshman Gavin Gallagher blasted a grand slam far over the left field fence for an 11-8 walk-off. This was – undoubtedly – the most clutch hit of Gallagher’s young collegiate career.

Not only did Gallagher’s blast keep North Carolina in the winner’s bracket, but it also helped the Diamond Heels avoid complete embarrassment. UNC is the fourth national seed – if it lost last night to an LIU Sharks team it should’ve dominated from opening pitch, UNC would need four wins in five days to advance and host a Super Regional.

North Carolina will now play LSU, which also won on a walk-off home run Friday, at 5 p.m. later today.

This is the first matchup for both programs, but for one LSU player, UNC is no stranger.

Tommy White, the Tigers’ power-hitting third baseman who will almost certainly be a first-round pick in July’s MLB Draft, played at NC State during the 2022 campaign.

The Diamond Heels and Wolfpack faced off for one series in 2022, May 6-8 in Raleigh, with the Diamond Heels taking two of three.

White, like he has all season, showed up in that 2022 UNC-NC State series. He hit 5-for-13, drove in three runs and scored twice, including a 3-for-4, 2-RBI, 2-run day in the Saturday May win.

White is currently hitting .332 with 24 home runs and 69 RBIs, but he went 0-for-4 in LSU’s walk-off win over Wofford on Friday. He’ll certainly be hoping for redemption in his first matchup against North Carolina since 2022.

Will the Diamond Heels’ pitching staff be able neutralize White in a crucial game later today?

