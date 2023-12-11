Chaotic weeks sees plenty of movement in South Bend area boys basketball power rankings

What a week for the South Bend area boys basketball scene.

Just when you think you’re figuring things out, a couple results make you reassess things. The Northern Lakes Conference picked up two of those over the weekend, with Concord knocking off Penn on Friday night and Goshen beating South Bend Saint Joseph on Saturday.

More: Saturday's high school basketball scores

More: Here are your Friday night high school basketball scores

The NLC has had a tremendous start overall, as seven of the eight teams are above .500 currently. The only one not? Defending Class 3A state champion NorthWood, who’s 1-1.

Which teams from the NLC crack this week’s power rankings? And how do some of the Northern Indiana Conference teams stack up after an eventful week as well? Here is this week’s South Bend Tribune boys basketball power rankings.

1. South Bend Riley Wildcats (5-0, 3-0 NIC)

Previous ranking: 1. Last week’s results: def. John Glenn, 35-24. This week’s schedule: Tuesday at Northridge, Friday vs. South Bend Saint Joseph

South Bend Riley junior Marvin Schindler, right, shoots and makes a long 3-point shot while Mishawaka Marian junior Paxan Sullivan defends during a game Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, at Riley High School in South Bend.

It might’ve been bowling shoe ugly, but the Wildcats survived a slugfest against Glenn on Thursday. A huge week for Riley awaits, as it faces two of the area’s better teams in Northridge and Saint Joe, the latter of which will have major implications on the NIC championship race.

2. South Bend Washington Panthers (5-1, 3-0 NIC)

Previous ranking: 5. Last week’s results: def. South Bend Clay, 77-72; def. LaPorte, 68-65. This week’s schedule: Friday vs. Glenn, Saturday vs. Warsaw (at Grace College)

South Bend Washington freshman Da'Kori Parker (1) dribbles around South Bend Clay senior Shirron Taylor during a game Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, at Clay High School.

The Panthers aren’t boring, that’s for sure. They played two thrillers this week, knocking off the Colonials and Slicers to push its winning streak to five. Freshman Da’Kori Parker is the real deal for Washington, with him and sophomore Steven Reynolds III creating one of the more formidable scoring duos in the area.

More: Freshmen shine as South Bend Washington edges Clay in NIC boys basketball battle

3. Northridge Raiders (4-1)

Previous ranking: 3. Last week’s results: def. Angola, 72-64. This week’s schedule: Tuesday vs. Riley, Saturday at Goshen

The Raiders hold steady here after a mostly quiet week. Riley will be its toughest test to date, and Goshen is coming on strong after an impressive win over Saint Joseph on Saturday. It’ll be interesting to see where Northridge stacks up after this week.

4. Concord Minutemen (5-1)

Previous ranking: NR. Last week’s results: def. West Noble, 48-42; def. Penn, 38-35. This week’s schedule: Friday at Mishawaka, Saturday vs. East Noble (at Grace College)

Hello, Minutemen! Concord made its presence felt this week with a win at Penn on Friday, its first victory over the Kingsmen since 2012 and first road triumph over them since 2011. Concord has been anchored by a strong defense, allowing 39.7 points per game. They’ll get a good first Northern Lakes Conference test Friday against the Cavemen.

Area high school football: State leaders, record breakers headline 2023 South Bend Tribune All-Area Football team

5. Penn Kingsmen (4-1, 2-0 NIC)

Previous ranking: 2. Last week’s results: def. New Prairie, 72-21; lost to Concord, 38-35. This week’s schedule: Friday vs. Bremen

Penn senior Alexander Hawthrone (11) shoots a '3' over New Prairie freshman Brody Wiginton during the second quarter of a game Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, at New Prairie High School in New Carlisle.

A combination of Washington’s two wins, plus the Kingsmen’s loss to Concord, has them falling three spots in the power rankings this week. Penn is still a good team, and the loss to the Minutemen doesn’t hurt its chances at a conference championship, of course. It will be interesting to watch how a relatively inexperienced Kingsmen team responds to its first defeat.

6. South Bend Saint Joseph (3-2, 2-0 NIC)

Previous ranking: 4. Last week’s results: def. Jimtown, 81-49; lost to Goshen, 63-55. This week’s schedule: Friday at Riley, Saturday vs. FW Concordia (at Grace College)

Saint Joseph might be the most difficult team to figure out, so far. Maybe they just don’t like playing on Saturdays, as its two losses have come on that day of the week. Their wins have all been by 24 or more points, though, showing what the potential of the team is. Friday against Riley is a massive game for both squads.

7. Mishawaka Cavemen (2-1)

Previous ranking: 6. Last week’s results: def. Mishawaka Marian, 40-38; lost to Andrean, 49-41. This week’s schedule: Tuesday at Michigan City, Friday vs. Concord

The Cavemen survived against their rival in Marian before losing Friday night to the 59ers. It’s an interesting non-conference game for both teams Tuesday in Michigan City before a fun one to start NLC play Friday against Concord. Like others in this top 10, it feels like we’re going to learn a lot more about the Cavemen this week.

8. South Bend Clay Colonials (3-2, 1-2 NIC)

Previous ranking: 8. Last week’s results: def. Niles, 64-57; lost to Washington, 77-72. This week’s schedule: Tuesday vs. Goshen, Friday vs. South Bend Adams

South Bend Clay sophomore Tyrese Jones (34) dribbles up the court while Washington sophomore Josh Johnson defends during a game Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, at Clay High School.

A shorthanded Colonials team nearly (and maybe should’ve) beat Washington on Thursday, blowing a 12-point lead going into the fourth quarter. Clay is pesky, and the pace they play at will cause a lot of havoc for opposing teams. A couple more chances to pick up impressive wins are on the horizon for the Colonials this week.

9. Mishawaka Marian Knights (2-3, 0-1 NIC)

Previous ranking: 9. Last week’s results: lost to Mishawaka, 40-38, def. Plymouth, 65-27. This week’s schedule: Friday vs. Lake Central, Saturday at Gary West

An emphatic victory over the Rockies on Friday keeps the Knights in the power rankings this week. They held the lead for most of the game against Mishawaka, too, before the Cavemen won on a shot with less than 10 seconds remaining. The schedule doesn’t get any easier for Marian this week, as it faces two of northwest Indiana’s best.

10. NorthWood Panthers (1-1)

Previous ranking: 7. Last week’s results: lost to Westview, 36-28; def. Fairfield, 36-21. This week’s schedule: Tuesday vs. Jimtown, Friday vs. Plymouth

If Saint Joseph is hard to figure out right now, NorthWood might be impossible. The Panthers didn’t play the first two-plus weeks because of the school’s football success, and the extended layoff might have affected its performance against Westview. It did grind out a win over Fairfield two days later, but both scores from NorthWood’s games this week aren’t pretty to look at. Time will tell if these are the types of games the Panthers will have to play to win this year.

Falling from rankings: LaPorte (10th last week)

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Riley still at top, but plenty other changes in boys basketball power rankings