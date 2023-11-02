'Chaotic Seas' Churn Off South Florida Coast

Gusty winds spurred National Weather Service (NWS) warnings up and down the coast of southeastern Florida on Thursday, November 2.

Footage taken by the NWS shows what the agency described as “chaotic seas” at Haulover Inlet in Bal Harbour on Thursday.

Gale warnings and high surf advisories were in effect for South Florida, per the NWS. Hazardous beach conditions were expected to continue into Friday morning, the NWS said. Credit: NWS Miami via Storyful