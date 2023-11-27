Chaotic Panthers fire head coach Frank Reich less than a year into job

Photograph: Erik Verduzco/AP

The Carolina Panthers, owners of the worst record in the NFL this season, have fired head coach Frank Reich after less than a year in charge.

Panthers owner David Tepper announced the news on Monday morning, a day after Carolina’s loss to the Tennessee Titans plunged their record to 1-10.

“I met with Coach Reich this morning and informed him that he will not continue as head coach of the Carolina Panthers,” Tepper said in a statement posted to social media. “I want to thank Frank for his dedication and service, and we wish him well.”

Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will serve as the team’s interim head coach.

Reich was the team’s third permanent head coach since Tepper bought the Panthers in 2018. They have also had two interim head coaches, Steve Wilks and Perry Fewell. Last October, Tepper fired Matt Rhule in the third year of a fully guaranteed seven-year $62m contract.

The Panthers selected Bryce Young with the No 1 overall pick in this year’s draft but the quarterback has struggled badly under a coach with a reputation for nurturing offensive talent. Young has nine touchdowns to eight interceptions this season and is 29th out of 30 qualified starting quarterbacks in QBR rating.

The Panthers traded their first-round pick in next year’s draft to move up and acquire Young, meaning the Chicago Bears own Carolina’s selection for 2024.