Chaos Will Reign in 2020's Schedule

Editor's Note: This article was originally published in March 2019, but as the 2020 season approaches, fantasy players will want to spend some time reflecting on the impact of a radically new schedule.

Chaos

Throughout a typical NASCAR schedule, there are events that have the potential to be chaotic, but since they have largely been sprinkled through the season, the impact on fantasy owners has been relatively minor.

That will not be the case in 2020. Practically every pivot point of the season is anchored by a track on which chaos is not only possible – but most often existent.

When NASCAR announced they would reveal the 2020 schedule this week, many probably believed there would only be minor adjustments. As it turns out, NASCAR did everything in their power to completely change the complexion of the season – beginning with making some key changes to the playoff schedule.

NASCAR was somewhat limited by the track deals that are in place. Five-year agreements will not expire until the end of the 2020 season and reportedly, the only changes that could be made without approval of the tracks were movements of up to two weeks. The substantial changes noted below means the tracks agreed to move their dates.



Perhaps the biggest change comes in the form of the Championship Race moving from Homestead-Miami Speedway to Ingenuity Sun Media Raceway.

While Homestead is not exactly a wild card, during it history it has not been nearly as predictable as Phoenix. As one of the short, flat tracks, fans and fantasy players pretty much know who is going to dominate on that 1-mile oval. If Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch make the playoffs in 2020 and the next few years beyond, they will rack up several championships between them.

Now to the chaotic pivot points.

The Firecracker 400 may require a new nom de guerre. The traditional 4th of July weekend moves to Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Daytona International Speedway will host the regular-season ending race. That means lottery-style racing will bookend the regular season with the Daytona 500 putting players in a hole that may take 25 races to climb from before the Joker gets shuffled back to the top of the deck for the Coke Zero 400.

If you think drivers were willing to do whatever it took to win in July – wait to see what happens when this is there last chance to make the playoffs.

If players ever wanted to draw names out of a hat, this is the week to do so.

Homestead moves out of the playoffs entirely and will be the sixth race of the season next year. Dover International Speedway’s fall race also drops from the playoffs and swaps dates with Bristol Motor Speedway.

The Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway kicks off the playoffs in 2020. Darlington’s reputation for being Too Tough To Tame is well deserved and drivers will need to survive to continue. In fact, survival will be the key to advancing from Round 1 of the 2020 playoffs because Richmond Raceway and Bristol follow. As a cutoff race, Bristol’s beating and banging is going to be even more intense.

Round 2 of the playoffs will have the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval as its cutoff. Talladega Superspeedway remains in its accustomed spot as the second race of this round.

Round 3 will have another short track as its cutoff race. Like Bristol, Martinsville Speedway will allow drivers to use their fender to make it to the Championship race with practically no opportunity for their rival to retaliate. On has only to look to last year’ contact between Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr. example of what that might mean.

Another change to the schedule that will have a big impact on fantasy players is that NASCAR is testing the concept of a double header weekend. Pocono Raceway’s two races have always been incredibly close to one another on the schedule with only about one month separating them. Next June, these two events will be run on the same weekend with a full points’ paying race on both Saturday and Sunday.

NASCAR has not determined the exact format of the weekend, but there is a strong possibility that a driver who hits on the right setup Saturday, could easily run in the front Sunday as well.

There will be three pairing of 1.5-mile races in 2020 accounting for seven races. In March, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Homestead and Texas Motor Speedway will be run in successive weeks. In May, Charlotte and Kansas Speedway run back-to-back with Kansas and Texas hosting two in October as part of Round 3 of the playoffs.

These are good races in which to place and hold drivers.