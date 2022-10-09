Chaos breaks out at the Roval, sets up NASCAR Overtime
Watch as chaos breaks out late in the final stage at the Charlotte Roval sending several front-runners spinning and setting up NASCAR Overtime.
Watch as chaos breaks out late in the final stage at the Charlotte Roval sending several front-runners spinning and setting up NASCAR Overtime.
Roval points, results: Christopher Bell and Chase Briscoe both had impressive rebounds to advance to the next round of the NASCAR Cup playoffs.
NASCAR to review data, video and radio transmissions from Cole Custer's car after it slowed on the final lap while teammate Chase Briscoe was near.
Formula One drivers reacted with fury after AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly passed a tractor on the track at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday, on the same Suzuka circuit where Jules Bianchi suffered a fatal accident in similar circumstances.
NASCAR competition officials said that a last-lap incident involving the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford of Cole Custer in Sunday’s Cup Series race is under review. RELATED: Official results | At-track photos Officials indicated that any potential penalties would not alter the Cup Series Playoffs field, which was trimmed from 12 title-eligible drivers to eight […]
Damian Lillards take provided somewhat of a different perspective on the punch Draymond Green dealt Jordan Poole during Warriors practice on Wednesday.
What was Kyler Murray thinking?
Sunday’s game between the Falcons and Buccaneers was marred by a late roughing the passer call on Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett. Jarrett seemed to have simply tackled Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who then tried to kick Garrett. After the game, referee Jerome Boger spoke to pool reporter Greg Auman regarding the decision to flag [more]
The Lions broke a Patriots record Sunday that stood for 27 years, and it's not one Detroit will be proud to hold.
Aroldis Chapman and the New York Yankees seem to have parted ways, after the pitcher skipped a playoff prep workout.
Moses Moody is only 20 years old, but the young Warriors guard always has an enlightening remark on hand.
The Lakers finally won a preseason game, and there are ample signs of hope moving forward.
Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols is heading into retirement, and he intends to honor his 10-year, $10-million personal-services contract with the Angels.
Christopher Bell charged through much of the field in the late laps and won Sunday's Cup Series playoff race to advance to the Round of 8.
Relive the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series race from the Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway that saw NASCAR Overtime and the defending champion eliminated.
Georgia took back the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 poll from Alabama after being bumped out last week by the Crimson Tide, who slid to No. 3.
All the information you need to get ready for the Bank of America ROVAL 400 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race, Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Listen in as Kyle Larson breaks down the No. 5's day and takes responsibility for missing the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.
Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course resulted in the second group of four drivers being eliminated from the 2022 playoffs, finalizing the eight remaining championship contenders. WINNER Christopher Bell entered Sunday’s race needing a win and nothing else. After a masterful strategy call on the second-to-last restart, Bell pulled […]
Iga Swiatek lost in a final for the first time in three years as Barbora Krejcikova claimed her second title in successive weeks at the Agel Open.
Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman has been ruled out for the ALDS after he skipped a mandatory workout, leading to a fine and likely ending the All-Star's seven-year tenure with New York.