Chaos breaks out in Bruins-Lightning game (Video)

The Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning teamed up for what might have been the wildest sequence of the 2019-20 NHL season on Saturday night.

It all unfolded late in the second period of Tampa Bay’s 5-3 win and it featured, well, everything.

You can see the entire sequence in the video above.

But a quick breakdown of everything that happened.

With just under two minutes to play in the period and the Lightning leading 3-1, Tampa Bay’s Mikhail Sergachev checked Zdeno Chara from behind into the boards. It was a play that angered Chara. The two continued to tussle in the corner, and Chara eventually executed a stick-lift on Sergahev that sent his stick into orbit.

You can see that part of the sequence here.

Zdeno Chara just YEETED Mikhail Sergachev's stick. pic.twitter.com/vBh7zC8wgm — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) March 8, 2020





From there, the Bruins maintained possession in the offensive zone and eventually poked the puck through Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy only to have it swept away as it slowly slid toward the line.

The Bruins thought it was a goal, but play continued.

Eventually, though, the horn of doom sounded in TD Garden to stop play, signaling the fact that the situation room in Toronto had already reviewed the play and determined that the puck crossed the line.

But before we could get to that official announcement, a line brawl broke out out at center ice that resulted in fighting majors and misconduct penalties. One player that did not get penalized, though, was Lightning Anthony Cirelli even though he skated behind Zdeno Chara and cross-checked him while he was already engaged with Patrick Maroon.

Seven games of this in the Stanley Cup Playoffs would certainly be a sight to see.

