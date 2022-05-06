The Dolphins had just four picks in the 2022 NFL draft, the fewest of any team in the league, thanks to trades for Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill. The success of their 2022 draft will really come down to what kind of offense they can build with Waddle and Hill.

But when the Dolphins finally did pick, with the 102nd pick, they took Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall. And Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier says that’s who he was hoping would be available all along.

“He was a player that we had been targeting throughout the process,” Grier said, via ESPN. “We met with him in Indianapolis [at the NFL combine] and really enjoyed our time with him. We brought him down here on a [top] 30 visit, spent a lot of time with him here as well. For us, it’s the versatility, the speed is what we like. He can play, he has the ability to play all three downs and play special teams, as well. In talking to [Georgia coach] Kirby Smart the other day again about him, he was just talking about what tremendous speed and toughness and the character of the kid and how Kirby really loved [Tindall] and thinks he’s going to be a really good player in the NFL.”

The reality is the Dolphins can’t expect much from their rookie class this year. But Grier clearly expects Tindall to make his presence felt in Miami.

In Channing Tindall, Dolphins say they drafted a player they were always targeting originally appeared on Pro Football Talk