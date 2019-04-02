Channing Frye will tell his kids about LeBron's 'smelly' breath

Channing Frye played alongside LeBron James for roughly two seasons on the Cleveland Cavaliers and while the two won an NBA championship together, Cleveland’s first, Frye will most fondly remember James for his bad breath. Yes, you read that right.

Speaking to The Athletic, Frye, who is set to retire next week, discussed his NBA career, including his favorite games and his advice for younger stars.

When asked what three things he would tell his children about playing alongside James, Frye said: “No. 1, he has smelly breath. Smelly breath. No. 2, he was a freak of nature. And then No. 3, Kyle Korver and I fixed his jumper for one year. (Funny, Korver takes the credit for that.) I know, but Korver, Channing, it’s all the same. It’s all about Korver.”

Adding to the hilarity in this interview, Frye also discussed how he would like to be remembered. “Listen, I’m rich, I’m a champion, I’m 35 and retiring and I’m living a great life. So, if you think I suck, I’ll see you at L.A. fitness in a year, [expletive].”

Here’s what James had to say in response:

🤣🤣🤣🤣!! Man I love that guy so much‼️‼️‼️ https://t.co/EbFaeyUjyR — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 2, 2019

So, there you have it. Despite the dozens of games played, points scored or even the championship won, James will be known to Frye as primarily a guy with bad breath.

Now, let’s see if any mint-related endorsement deals pop up for James.

