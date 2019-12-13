Channing Frye trolls ex-Warrior Andre Iguodala, says he needs to get job

Former Warriors forward Andre Iguodala and 2016 NBA champion Channing Frye were teammates at the University of Arizona for two seasons.

They are friends and friends like to mess with each other. So here's what happened:

Frye recently responded to a question on Twitter with the following answer:

Not as good as me going for career highs against them. https://t.co/b4pfE7torw — Channing Frye (@channingfrye) December 13, 2019

(Frye scored a college-career-high 30 points against Nate Robinson and the Washington Huskies on Feb. 26, 2005.)

Iguodala replied to Frye with a funny comment that is not suitable for this space. But we can tell you that Frye shot back by sending the 2015 NBA Finals MVP a GIF from the movie "Friday" with the caption: "You need to get a job!"

This is awesome because while Iguodala technically has a job with Memphis, he is getting paid $17.2 million to essentially stay away from the Grizzlies while they work on trading him.

Iguodala initially channeled his inner Chris Tucker from "Friday" by tweeting to Frye: "What we doing tomorrow??? "It's Friday, you ain't got no job, and you ain't got sh!+ to do!"

The three-time NBA champion immediately fired another tweet at Frye: "They said I was stealing fedex boxes!! Get it???"

I'm pretty sure I understand the joke.

You see, the Grizzlies play at the FedExForum in Memphis, and FedEx's corporate headquarters are in Memphis.

So Iguodala is joking that he is stealing money from the Grizzlies, and that is hilarious.

Finally, you want to see a video of Iguodala blocking Frye in the 2017 NBA Finals, right?

Andre Iguodala just embarrassed Channing Frye pic.twitter.com/jNs02MxtMh — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) June 5, 2017

You're welcome and have a great weekend.

