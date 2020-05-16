Channing Frye taking a lot heat for his Michael Jordan comments

Jamie Hudson
NBC Sports Northwest

Giving sports takes is all the rage these days, hot or not!

Of course, certain takes get people talking A LOT on social media.

Earlier today, our own Channing Frye, NBA Champion and co-host of the Talkin' Blazers Podcast alongside Dan Sheldon, gave his unpopular opinion on Michael Jordan.

Not gonna lie, I wasn't a Jordan fan. I'm from Phoenix [Arizona]. I'm a [Charles] Barkley guy, a Kevin Johnson guy, I'm a ‘Thunder Dan' [Dan Majerle] guy. So, as much as everyone is shocked, I never had Jordan on my top player of all-time anyways… I have LeBron above Michael all time. -- Channing Frye 

No doubt about it, there have been many arguments out there for both sides as to who is the G.O.A.T:

Michael Jordan or LeBron James. 

As Sheldon and Fyre continued to talk about Jordan and The Last Dance documentary, Frye had this to say about Jordan:

"He only had really one job. And that was to just score. And he did that at an amazing, amazing rate. But, I don't feel like his way of winning then would translate to what it is now. Guys wouldn't want to play with him." -- Channing Frye

These comments have since sent Twitter into a frenzy.

Frye was ready to engage with fans on Twitter and back up his earlier comments on MJ.

He even mentioned his one NBA Championship that he earned in 2016 with Cleveland.

But now we have learned not to mess with the former Trail Blazers big man on social media.

Frye was ready for all the haters tonight.

