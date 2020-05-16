Channing Frye taking a lot heat for his Michael Jordan comments

Giving sports takes is all the rage these days, hot or not!

Of course, certain takes get people talking A LOT on social media.

Earlier today, our own Channing Frye, NBA Champion and co-host of the Talkin' Blazers Podcast alongside Dan Sheldon, gave his unpopular opinion on Michael Jordan.

Not gonna lie, I wasn't a Jordan fan. I'm from Phoenix [Arizona]. I'm a [Charles] Barkley guy, a Kevin Johnson guy, I'm a ‘Thunder Dan' [Dan Majerle] guy. So, as much as everyone is shocked, I never had Jordan on my top player of all-time anyways… I have LeBron above Michael all time. -- Channing Frye

No doubt about it, there have been many arguments out there for both sides as to who is the G.O.A.T:

Michael Jordan or LeBron James.

As Sheldon and Fyre continued to talk about Jordan and The Last Dance documentary, Frye had this to say about Jordan:

"He only had really one job. And that was to just score. And he did that at an amazing, amazing rate. But, I don't feel like his way of winning then would translate to what it is now. Guys wouldn't want to play with him." -- Channing Frye

These comments have since sent Twitter into a frenzy.

Maybe Channing Frye was right. MJ really did only have one job ... and that job was to WIN!!! pic.twitter.com/fPcttO0ard — MJs GOAT (@MjsGoat) May 16, 2020

Channing frye and kendrick perkins taking over twitter hot takes #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/b4VNqGsTua — MJ03 (@iamloyk) May 16, 2020

So, Channing Frye forgot the part where Michael Jordan was a lockdown defender in addition to scoring and assist 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/OJKmflPllN — 🇯🇲 Mars⚾ (@_Marz101) May 16, 2020

Channing Frye was a scrub. Kendrick Perkins was a scrub. Notice how mediocre players tend to consider Lebron the GOAT while downplaying Michael Jordan? https://t.co/bDx8REu7Ut — Cloud Range (@RangeCloud) May 15, 2020

Most of us reading Channing Frye's tweet about Michael Jordan. #LastDance pic.twitter.com/Rdvzc0IUcz — Kevin Lockett (@kevinlockett) May 15, 2020

Frye was ready to engage with fans on Twitter and back up his earlier comments on MJ.

He even mentioned his one NBA Championship that he earned in 2016 with Cleveland.

I afforded it once..... https://t.co/ijNeemEZX2 — Channing Frye (@channingfrye) May 16, 2020

But now we have learned not to mess with the former Trail Blazers big man on social media.

Frye was ready for all the haters tonight.

I'm not a Jordan "guy". I feel like shooting post up mods range twos wouldn't translate in today's game. People got hot, luckily I HAVE time to give attention to triggered fans. Lol https://t.co/PobDystCmd — Channing Frye (@channingfrye) May 16, 2020

I'm retired 70% of the nba is bench players please troll harder. https://t.co/eCtlQVSgN2 — Channing Frye (@channingfrye) May 16, 2020

Give me ten, I'm to busy trolling on twitter lol https://t.co/mbgptCK6Vp — Channing Frye (@channingfrye) May 16, 2020

Golden eye!!!! Top 5 games of all time! I've made it!! https://t.co/VyP2A1zgqZ — Channing Frye (@channingfrye) May 16, 2020

It's just my take If you listen i actually say he's 1a or 1b. But now that everyone is all fiery I might as well take a harder stance and say I like the Pistons bad boy teams more than the bulls teams! #TheyWereAllCleanFOULS! https://t.co/A3FQ8pcRYt — Channing Frye (@channingfrye) May 16, 2020

Be sure to check out the latest Talkin' Blazers Podcast with hosts NBA Champion Channing Frye and Emmy Award winner Dan Sheldon.

Channing Frye taking a lot heat for his Michael Jordan comments originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest