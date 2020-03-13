Channing Frye: There are no flaws in Sabrina Ionescu’s game

It doesn't come as shock to see professional basketball players reaching out, tweeting, video messaging Sabrina Ionescu. The likes of LeBron James, Stephen Curry, John Stockton and many more have shown their support for the Oregon basketball star throughout her collegiate career.

Our Talkin' Blazers host and NBA champion Channing Frye is another on that list.

On Frye Day here at NBC Sports Northwest, Frye along with co-host Emmy award winner Dan Sheldon of the Talkin' Blazers Podcast discussed Ionescu's career and beyond:

Just an inspiration. Skill-wise, I see no flaws. Tenacious, I mean ridiculously good. I would say one of the best players men or women I've seen in college for a long, long time. Congrats on everything, your success and can't wait to see you play in the big leagues. - Channing Frye

Let's break down her game by the numbers and awards:

- John Wooden award winner (2019)

- Wade Trophy winner (2019)

- First player in NBCAA history to record 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds

- NCAA All-Time leader in career triple-doubles with (26)

- 3x Pac-12 Player of the Year (2017, 2018, 2019)

- 2x Nancy Lieberman award winner (2018, 2019)

And a lot more…

But, it isn't just her on court talent that was impressive.

It was her ability to change the game off the court and be an inspiration to the next generation of both young girls and young boys in the game of basketball.

I think she's going to inspire other girls to do that. I think now, obviously, Kobe had lit that flame but after his passing I think more and more girls are inspired to play basketball. I think more support is on its way. Not only from men but from women also to support basketball in general. I think girls games are going to start being even more cracking than what they are, they're going to be more excited and that's going to inspire younger girls to work on their game and be savages. - Channing Frye

