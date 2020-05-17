Channing Frye goes full troll after take on Michael Jordan, LeBron James

The past few days have not been kind to Channing Frye.

The 13-year NBA veteran delivered a bold take on this week's Talkin' Blazers podcast that sent NBA Twitter into a frenzy.

On the latest episode, Frye, who grew up in Phoenix, stated his reasoning for why he wasn't a Michael Jordan fan growing up and why LeBron James is higher on his G.O.A.T. list. He also offered up some interesting takes on Jordan and how he'd fare in today's NBA that not everyone agreed with.

Here's where it started:

He only had really one job. And that was to just score. And he did that at an amazing, amazing rate. But I don't feel like his way of winning then would translate to what it is now. Guys wouldn't want to play with him. -- Channing Frye

Then, everyone and their brother dunked on Channing on social media, including Jimmy's Famous Seafood.

I'm giving y'all a 1 Star on Yelp! Plus reporting you guys for having rotten seafood. https://t.co/lixCgZ5KbY — Channing Frye (@channingfrye) May 16, 2020

Won't be the first inaccurate review you gave this week 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Jimmy's Famous Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) May 16, 2020

Jamal Crawford also called out Frye for his "one job" comments on MJ and said he was "trolling."

--It's not about who your opinion is as the greatest, but to say Jordan only had basically one job?! 😳🤨🤔 #trolling https://t.co/czW46EgeuF — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) May 16, 2020

Following the roasts, Frye changed his profile picture on Twitter to a troll on Saturday and it looks as if he's proudly willing to die on this hill. Touché.

Frye, for now, is wearing it as a badge of honor.

