Channing Frye eager to see what Scott Brooks will bring to Blazers coaching staff originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Chauncey Billups and the Trail Blazers are working hard to put Portland's next coaching staff together.

Friday morning, it was reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that Portland is finalizing a contract with former Wizards head coach Scott Brooks to be their lead assistant.

On the latest Talkin’ Blazers Podcast, Channing Frye and Dan Sheldon give their thoughts on the reported hiring.

“He’s solid,” Frye said. “But he’s never not been good without Russell Westbrook… But, man, the guys on his team -- they play a certain way… They play together, they believe, everyone’s embracing their role.”

At now 55 years old, Brooks has racked up plenty of head coaching experience over the past decade.

Brooks coached the Wizards for five seasons before being let go at the end of the 2020-21 season as he led Washington to a 183-207 record and three playoff appearances during his tenure.

Before his stop in Washington, Brooks was the head coach of the Oklahoma City Thunder from 2008 to 2015. He was named coach of the year during the 2009-10 season. Two years later, he led the Thunder to a Western Conference championship before losing to LeBron James and the Miami Heat in the 2012 NBA Finals.

Frye added, “Scott Brooks has been through it. He’s been to the Finals with the Oklahoma City Thunder. And for me, it’s the development – he allows his players to play.”

Now he'll bring all that experience to Rip City to help Billups transition in his first year as a head coach.

