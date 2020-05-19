Channing Frye’s claim on Michael Jordan fact checked and the results weren’t pretty

Friday, Channing Frye, NBA Champion and co-host of the Talkin' Blazers Podcast alongside Dan Sheldon, gave his unpopular opinion on Michael Jordan.

These comments instantly sent Twitter into a frenzy.

"He only had really one job. And that was to just score. And he did that at an amazing, amazing rate. But, I don't feel like his way of winning then would translate to what it is now. Guys wouldn't want to play with him." -- Channing Frye

Monday, national media outlets are still discussing Frye's claim, and even more than that they are correcting him.

During Sunday night's show on ESPN, SVP made sure to get a jab in aimed at the former Trail Blazer.

The segment was titled: ‘Do your research.'

While Van Pelt mentioned the vast number of accomplishments and accolades that Jordan had earned, he added:

"But it wasn't just scoring as some might suggest."

While not naming Channing, it was understood whom Van Pelt was directing the comment towards.

"[Jordan] was also dominant on the defensive end."

SVP went on about MJ being more than just a scorer.

Over on ESPN's The Jump Monday afternoon, Frye's comments continued to be a big topic of conversation.

Within the first five minutes of the show, host Rachel Nichols along with former NBA players Tracy McGrady and Richard Jefferson were immersed in the hot take.

"We do know that not everyone thinks MJ is the GOAT. Over the weekend, 13-year vet Channing Frye made some comments during his NBC Sports Northwest Talkin' Blazers Podcast that set NBA Twitter ablaze," Nichols explained.

But Richard Jefferson, who was teammates with Frye in Cleveland and is still good friends with him, stood up for Channing.

He was also impressed with how much Frye trolled all the Twitter haters.



"Let me first say this, Channing tried to do what I do -- he tried to troll a little bit online," Jefferson said. "I don't think he thought anybody was really going to pick up on it the way they did. But first of all, Channing is a big Phoenix Suns fan. He's a big Phoenix Suns guy. He's not a Michael Jordan guy, just like all those fans in Utah that you saw have their hearts ripped out by MJ, it happened to Channing when he was 10 years old and it's still lingering today."

"But ultimately, my biggest issue with this is that Channing was having fun and the funniest thing about it is that he literally answered every troll online for two straight days laughing about it," Jefferson added.

In his recent text messages to Channing, Richard told him "it's not the time, nor the place" for these types of comments while The Last Dance was airing.

Just as SVP did, The Jump detailed Jordan and his career on being more than just a scorer along with McGrady's input:

Here were a few of those non-scoring accomplishments:

· 1987-88 Defensive Player of the Year

· Two seasons with 200 steals, 100 blocks

· Earned All-Defensive First Team nine different times which is tied for an NBA record

"He did way more things than just score the basketball. He won Ships," McGrady said emphatically.

Watch the entire clip from The Jump here.

