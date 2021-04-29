Channing Frye calls Wizards' rise in the standings 'comeback of the season'

Frye calls Wizards' rise in standings 'comeback of the season' originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

With the regular season nearing a close, the Washington Wizards played in front of a national television audience for the first time on Wednesday night, and they did not disappoint. Continuing their hot play of late, the Wizards came away with a thorough victory over the defending NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers for an 11th win in their last 13 games, further entrenching themselves in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament picture.

It’s a far cry from where the Wizards were just at the start of the month when they lost 12 of 15 games out of the All-Star break and fell to a lowly 17-32 on the season. But they've only lost twice since then, improving to 28-34 with things clicking at the right time, and to NBA TV analyst and former Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce, they suddenly have the looks of a team that will be a hard out in the playoffs.

“I would not want to play the Washington Wizards if I were in a play-in situation or even if they were the eighth seed having to play the first seed,” Pierce said, acknowledging the potential for Washington to advance past the play-in tournament into the postseason. “This is a scary team because of Russ [Westbrook] and because of Bradley Beal. But I think what they’re doing is they’re instilling confidence in the rest of the team as well.”

Indeed, Russell Westbrook, who recorded his 30th triple-double of the season on Wednesday and Bradley Beal, who still holds a slim lead over Stephen Curry in the league’s scoring title battle, have been as advertised more than not over the course of the season. But it’s been the emergence of role players like Rui Hachimura, Daniel Gafford, Raul Neto and more, that has provided the assistance necessary for the Wizards to run up one of their best streaks of basketball in recent memory.

Retired NBA forward Channing Frye credits Westbrook’s willingness to trust his supporting cast as scorers while he continues to do all the other things to affect winning. When defenses have to key-in on other players, especially Beal, that leaves Westbrook free to operate.

“Your best player’s a willing passer and a willing rebounder, and you heard him say it, ‘I don’t need to score for us to win,’” Frye said. “So everyone can shine in their roles, and Russ can fill-in. Right. If you double team Bradley Beal, the next guy over is Russell Westbrook who leads the league in triple-doubles, so he’s attacking downhill.”

Frye agreed with Pierce’s assessment that the Wizards can be scary in the playoffs, pointing to the fact that the Wizards’ confidence in themselves comes from within, not from outside noise. That they're just six games under .500 after such a rough start to the season makes it all the more impressive.

“[Westbrook’s] intensity and his belief in that they have a chance to win every single night is scary,” Frye said. “I’ve been a high seed. When you play the lower seeds, you can give them no hope. But the problem with the Wizards is their hope comes from internal, they’re not listening to what people say about them because of this year, and they’re playing with free money. Like, at the end of the day, what they’re doing is amazing, this is the comeback of the season and, for me, this is a team that’s like, ‘if you play us, you’re going to have a dog fight.’