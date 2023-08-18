What channels are the NFL preseason games on this weekend? Here's how to watch

Ready for more football?

Week 2 of the 2023 NFL preseason continues this weekend.

Fans can catch preseason matchups Friday through Sunday between the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants; Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons; Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions; Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans; Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers; Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts; Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets and more. Week 2 ends with a game between the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders.

Here's how to watch the slate of games this weekend.

NFL preseason games Friday, Aug. 18

How to watch Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants:

Start time: 7 p.m. ET.

Channels: NFL Network, WJZY (for Charlotte viewers), NBC 4 (for New York viewers). See other markets here.

Streaming options: NFL+ Premium, New York Giants app and website.

How to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons:

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET.

Channels: Fox 5 (for Atlanta viewers), WKRC-TV (for Cincinnati viewers), NFL Network.

Streaming options: NFL+ Premium, Atlanta Falcons app, Bengals app and website.

The Detroit Lions play the Jacksonville Jaguars for Week 2 of the NFL preseason on Saturday.

NFL preseason games Saturday, Aug. 19

How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Detroit Lions:

Start time: 1 p.m. ET.

Channels: NFL Network, Fox30 (for Jacksonville viewers), Lions TV Network (for Detroit viewers).

Streaming options: Jaguars.com, Jaguars app, DetroitLions.com, Lions app, NFL+ Premium.

How to watch Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans:

Start time: 4 p.m. ET.

Channels: NFL Network, ABC 13 (for Houston viewers), CBS 4 (for Miami viewers).

Streaming options: NFL+ Premium, HoustonTexans.com.

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers:

Start time: 6:30 p.m. ET.

Channels: WIVB (for Buffalo viewers), KDKA-TV (for Pittsburgh viewers). See other markets here.

Streaming options: KDKA.com, NFL+ Premium.

How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Indianapolis Colts:

Start time: 7 p.m. ET.

Channels: NFL Network, FOX 32 (for Chicago viewers), FOX 59 (for Indianapolis viewers).

Streaming options: ChicagoBears.com, Colts.com, Colts app, NFL+ Premium.

How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets:

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET.

Channels: WFLA (for Tampa viewers), WCBS (for New York viewers).

Streaming options: NFL+ Premium, Buccaneers.com, Jets app, NewYorkJets.com.

Start time: 8 p.m. ET.

Channels: KPNX 12 News (for Arizona viewers), KSHB (for Kansas City viewers).

Streaming options: NFL+ Premium.

Start time: 8 p.m. ET.

Channels: WBZ-TV (for Boston viewers), WTMJ-TV and WGBA-TV (for Milwaukee, Green Bay and other viewers). See more markets here.

Streaming options: Patriots.com, Patriots app, Packers.com, NFL+ Premium.

How to watch Tennessee Titans vs. Minnesota Vikings:

Start time: 8 p.m. ET.

Channels: WKRN (for Tennessee viewers), KMSP FOX 9 (for Minneapolis–Saint Paul viewers).

Streaming options: Titans app, TennesseeTitans.com, Vikings.com, Vikings app, NFL+ Premium.

Start time: 8:30 p.m. ET.

Channels: KPIX 5 and CW Bay Area (for Bay Area viewers), 9 News (for Denver viewers).

Streaming options: NFL+ Premium.

Start time: 9 p.m. ET.

Channels: KABC-7 (for Los Angeles viewers), FOX 5 (for Las Vegas viewers). See other markets here.

Streaming options: NFL+ Premium, TheRams.com, Raiders app, Raiders.com.

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs. Seattle Seahawks:

Start time: 10 p.m. ET.

Channels: NFL Network, KING 5 (for Seattle viewers), TSN1/3 (for Canada viewers).

Streaming options: NFL+ Premium, Seahawks app, Seahawks.com.

The New Orleans Saints play the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. The Saints beat the Chargers 27-10 during their 2022 preseason game on Aug. 26, 2022.

NFL preseason games Sunday, Aug. 20

Start time: 7:05 p.m. ET.

Channels: WVUE FOX 8 (for New Orleans viewers), KCBS-TV (for Los Angeles and Orange County viewers).

Streaming options: NFL+ Premium, Chargers app, Chargers.com.

