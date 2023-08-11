What channels are the NFL preseason games on tonight? Here's how to watch

The Miami Dolphins play the Atlanta Falcons on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.

Week 1 of the NFL preseason continues this weekend.

Fans can catch preseason matchups between the New York Giants and Detroit Lions; Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals; Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins; Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns; and Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals.

Here's how to watch the slate of games this weekend.

NFL preseason games Friday, Aug. 11

How to watch New York Giants vs. Detroit Lions:

Start time: 7 p.m. ET.

Channels: NBC 4 New York (for New York viewers), Lions TV Network (for Detroit viewers).

Streaming options: DetroitLions.com, Detroit Lions mobile app, NFL+ Premium.

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Start time: 7 p.m. ET.

Channels: KDKA-TV (for Pittsburgh viewers), WFLA (for Tampa Bay viewers).

Streaming options: Steelers.com, Buccaneers.com, NFL+ Premium.

How to watch Green Bay Packers vs. Cincinnati Bengals:

Start time: 7 p.m. ET.

Channels: NFL Network; WKRC-TV (for Cincinnati viewers); WTMJ-TV, WGBA-TV and 20 more (for Green Bay, Milwaukee and other viewers).

Streaming options: Packers.com, Bengals.com, Paramount Plus, NFL+ Premium.

How to watch Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins:

Start time: 7 p.m. ET.

Channels: FOX 5 (for Atlanta viewers), CBS Miami (for Miami viewers).

Streaming options: Atlanta Falcons app, NFL+ Premium.

How to watch Washington Commanders vs. Cleveland Browns:

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET.

Channels: WEWS-TV (for Cleveland viewers), NBC 4 Washington (for Washington, D.C. viewers).

Streaming options: ClevelandBrowns.com, Browns app, NFL+ Premium.

How to watch Denver Broncos vs. Arizona Cardinals:

Start time: 10 p.m. ET.

Channels: NFL Network, KPNX 12 News (for Arizona viewers), KTVD-20 (for Denver viewers).

Streaming options: NFL+ Premium.

The Philadelphia Eagles play the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday at 7 p.m.

NFL preseason games Saturday, Aug. 12

How to watch Indianapolis Colts vs. Buffalo Bills:

Start time: 1 p.m. ET.

Channels: Fox 59 (for Indianapolis viewers); WIVB and several more (for Buffalo and other viewers); NFL Network, according to BuffaloBills.com.

Streaming options: Colts.com, NFL+ Premium.

How to watch Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears:

Start time: 1 p.m. ET.

Channels: NFL Network, Fox 32 (for Chicago viewers), WKRN-2 (for Nashville viewers). See other markets here.

Streaming options: ChicagoBears.com, Titans app, TennesseeTitans.com, NFL+ Premium.

Start time: 4 p.m. ET.

Channels: NFL Network, WCBS (for New York viewers), WJZY-TV (for Charlotte viewers). See other North Carolina-area markets here.

Streaming options: NYJets.com, Jets app, NFL+ Premium.

How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Dallas Cowboys:

Start time: 5 p.m. ET.

Channels: CBS 47 (for Jacksonville viewers), KTVT CBS 11 (for Dallas viewers).

Streaming options: Jaguars.com, Jaguars app, Dallas Cowboys app, NFL+ Premium.

How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. Baltimore Ravens:

Start time: 7 p.m. ET.

Channels: NFL Network, NBC 10 (for Philadelphia viewers), WBAL-TV (for Baltimore viewers). See other markets here.

Streaming options: PhiladelphiaEagles.com, Eagles app, BaltimoreRavens.com, Ravens app, NFL+ Premium.

Start time: 9 p.m. ET.

Channels: NFL Network, KABC-7 and KCBS-TV (for Los Angeles viewers). See other markets here.

Streaming options: Chargers.com, Chargers app, NFL+ Premium.

The Kansas City Chiefs play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

NFL preseason games Sunday, Aug. 13

Start time: 1 p.m. ET.

Channels: NFL Network, WVUE Fox 8 (for New Orleans viewers), KSHB (for Kansas City viewers).

Streaming options: NFL+ Premium.

Start time: 4 p.m. ET.

Channels: NFL Network, Fox 5 (for Las Vegas viewers), KPIX 5 (for San Francisco viewers). See more markets here.

Streaming options: Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App, Raiders.com, NFL+ Premium.

How to watch NFL preseason games 2023

Out-of-market fans can stream NFL preseason games with an NFL+ Premium subscription. Most games can also be streamed on Fubo with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: NFL preseason games Week 1: Start times, channels, how to watch