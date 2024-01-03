What channel is the Xavier vs. Villanova game? How to watch Musketeers vs. Wildcats

The Xavier Musketeers' first game of 2024 is tonight.

Xavier (7-6) will take on the Villanova Wildcats (9-4) on Wednesday evening at Finneran Pavilion in Villanova, Pennsylvania. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

The Musketeers are coming off a 74-54 win over Seton Hall on Dec. 23, while Villanova is one of two teams that are 2-0 to start Big East play. Xavier is 1-1 in the Big East Conference.

Planning to watch the Xavier vs. Villanova game from home? Here's what you should know.

Xavier Musketeers vs. Villanova Wildcats start time

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 3.

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Xavier vs. Villanova game on?

Full game coverage will be available on Fox Sports 1. Streaming options for the game include Sling TV and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Tim Brando will be the game's play-by-play announcer, with analysis from Bill Raftery.

The game will also air on 700 WLW-AM with play-by-play from Xavier Hall of Famer Joe Sunderman (1979) and analysis from the Muskeeteers' all-time leading scorer and Hall of Famer Byron Larkin (1988). The Saturday game will also be broadcast on The Varsity Network app or website.

Xavier Musketeers vs. Villanova Wildcats series history

Villanova leads the series 33-7, although the two teams split the two games last season.

The Musketeers broke a five-game losing streak vs. the Wildcats, 88-80, on Jan. 7, 2023, in its first-ever road win in the rivalry. Villanova returned with a one-point victory at Cintas Center, 64-63, on Feb. 21, 2023.

