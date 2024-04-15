What channel is the WNBA Draft 2024 on today? Time, TV schedule for draft featuring Rickea Jackson, Caitlin Clark

The 2024 WNBA Draft, headlined by Iowa's Caitlin Clark and Tennessee's Rickea Jackson, takes place on Monday.

The Indiana Fever have the No. 1 overall pick and is widely expected to select Clark, who has elevated the profile of women's college basketball over the last few seasons.

Jackson is expected to be selected somewhere in the top 5 picks. When selected, Jackson will extend the Lady Vols' WNBA Draft first round pick streak to four years.

Here's everything you need to know about the draft, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is the 2024 WNBA Draft today?

TV channel: ESPN

Stream: Watch ESPN, FUBO (free trial available)

The 2024 WNBA Draft will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Streaming options for the event include the ESPN app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

2024 WNBA Draft start time

Date: Monday, April 15

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

The 2024 WNBA Draft will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday.

ONE OF THE TOP DRAFT PROSPECTS: Why Lady Vols star Rickea Jackson is poised to make an impact after WNBA Draft

2024 WNBA Draft first round pick order

Indiana Fever Los Angeles Sparks Chicago Sky Los Angeles Sparks Dallas Wings Washington Mystics Chicago Sky Minnesota Lynx Dallas Wings Connecticut Sun New York Liberty Atlanta Dream

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: WNBA Draft 2024 channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info, draft order