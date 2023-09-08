What channel is Wisconsin vs. Washington State on Saturday? Time, TV schedule, odds

Wisconsin's shocking 17-14 loss to Washington State at Camp Randall Stadium last season was the kind of game video that a team will want to delete after viewing.

But you can bet Luke Fickell and the rest of the new coaching staff probably brought the painful defeat to the attention of the UW upperclassmen a few times this week.

They likely didn't have to.

It's payback time for the Badgers Saturday as they travel to Pullman to face the Cougars. Here's how to watch and listen to the matchup:

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen and his teammates were shocked by Washington State last season

Wisconsin vs. Washington State start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 9

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

What channel is Wisconsin vs. Washington State on Saturday?

TV channel: ABC

Stream: Streaming options for the game include the ABC app, the ESPN app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

The announcing team of Mark Jones (play-by-play) and Louis Riddick (analyst) will call the action. The in-game reporter is Quint Kessenich.

How can I listen to the Wisconsin vs. Washington State game on the radio?

Radio: FM-97.3 and AM-920 in Milwaukee and AM-1310 and FM-101.5 in Madison, plus a statewide network of stations.

Matt Lepay (play by play), Mark Tauscher (analyst) and Patrick Herb (sideline reporter) will be on the call for the game.

Wisconsin vs. Washington State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Sept. 8.

Spread: Wisconsin (-6)

Over/under : 58½ points

Moneyline: Wisconsin -250, Washington St +190

Wisconsin 2023 schedule

Date, time Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2, 2:30 p.m. Buffalo, W 38-17 Saturday, Sept. 9, 6:30 p.m. at Washington State Saturday, Sept. 16, 11 a.m. vs. Georgia Southern Friday, Sept. 22, 6 p.m. at Purdue Saturday, Oct. 7, TBD vs. Rutgers Saturday, Oct. 14, TBD vs. Iowa Saturday, Oct. 21, TBD at Illinois Saturday, Oct. 28, TBD vs. Ohio State Saturday, Nov. 4, TBD at Indiana Saturday, Nov. 11, TBD vs. Northwestern Saturday, Nov. 18, TBD vs. Nebraska Saturday, Nov. 25, TBD at Minnesota

