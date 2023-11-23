What channel is Wisconsin vs. SMU on today? Time, TV schedule for Badgers basketball

After dropping two of its first three games, Wisconsin basketball is looking to win its third straight on Wednesday against a talented SMU team.

The Badgers are coming off a big win against Virginia in Florida, and they're hoping to take momentum into a tough part of their schedule that will see the likes of Marquette, Michigan State and Arizona.

Before that murderer's row, however, Wisconsin must set its sights on SMU in Fort Myers followed by a home game against Western Illinois.

Steven Crowl was instrumental in Wisconsin's win over Virginia Monday, notching a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. John Blackwell was the only other player in double digits for the game, with stifling defense serving as the calling card for the Badgers' win. Wisconsin held the Cavaliers to just 41 points, their lowest total since Purdue in 2019 when the Boilermakers held Virginia to 40 in a December matchup.

SMU's sole loss so far this year came at the hands of Texas A&M, the sole ranked opponent it has played. Wisconsin is hoping to jostle its way into that conversation over this next stretch of season.

MORE: Watch Wisconsin-SMU live with Fubo (free trial)

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Wisconsin vs. SMU today?

TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Stream: Fox Sports app/Foxsports.com, Fubo (free trial)

Wisconsin vs. SMU will air nationally on Fox Sports 1 from Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Florida.

Streaming options for the game include the Fox Sports app (with a cable login) and Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Wisconsin vs. SMU start time

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 22

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET | 7:30 p.m. CT

Wisconsin basketball schedule 2023-24

Date Opponent Monday, Nov. 6 Wisconsin 105, Arkansas State 76 Friday, Nov. 10 No. 8 Tennessee 70, Wisconsin 60 Tuesday, Nov. 14 Providence 72, Wisconsin 59 Friday, Nov. 17 Wisconsin 78, Robert Morris 68 Sunday, Nov. 19 Wisconsin 65, No. 18 Virginia 41 (Fort Myers)* Wednesday, Nov. 22 vs. SMU (Fort Myers)* Monday, Nov. 27 vs. Western Illinois

* Fort Myers tipoff

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Wisconsin basketball vs SMU channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info