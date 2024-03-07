What channel is Wisconsin vs. Rutgers on tonight? Time, TV, streaming, odds

When Wisconsin played at Rutgers less than a month ago, the Badgers had lost three games in a row, but were still ranked ninth and 11th in the polls.

Then, they lost to the Scarlet Knights, 78-56 — their fourth straight loss on Rutgers' court. And they haven't exactly bounced back.

The Badgers (18-11 overall, 10-8 Big Ten) are 2-3 since the ugly defeat at Rutgers (15-14, 7-11) and falling in both the Big Ten standings and NCAA Tournament projections.

Avenging the loss to the Scarlet Knights on Thursday night in Madison would be a confidence boost — and improve UW's chances at a double-bye in next week's Big Ten tournament.

It's also the Badgers' last home game of the season, so graduate-student forward Tyler Wahl will be honored before the game.

Here's how to watch and listen:

Wisconsin vs. Rutgers start time

Date: Thursday, March 7

Time: 6 p.m.

What channel is Wisconsin vs. Rutgers on Thursday?

TV: FS1

Stream: You can stream the game through the Fox Sports app or your television or streaming carrier. FUBO offers a free trial.

Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel (analyst) will call the game.

How can I listen to the Wisconsin-Rutgers game on the radio?

FM-97.3 and AM-920 in Milwaukee and AM-1310 and FM-101.5 in Madison, plus a statewide network of stations.

Matt Lepay (play-by-play) and Brian Butch (analyst) will call the game.

Is the Wisconsin vs. Rutgers game on SiriusXM Radio?

Yes, the Wisconsin broadcast is on Channel 382. The Illinois broadcast is on Channel 381.

Wisconsin vs. Rutgers betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday

Spread: Wisconsin (-9.5)

Over/under : 130.5

Money line: Wisconsin (-600), Rutgers (+425)

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Rutgers channel tonight; time, TV, stream, odds