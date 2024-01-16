What channel is Wisconsin vs. Penn State on tonight? Time, TV, streaming, odds

Wisconsin Badgers guard AJ Storr dunks during the first half of the Big Ten basketball game against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Jan. 10, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio.

The University of Wisconsin looks to remain the Big Ten's only unbeaten team in league play Tuesday night when it faces Penn State.

The Badgers (13-3 overall, 5-0 Big Ten) jumped in the college basketball polls Monday, to No. 8 in the USA TODAY coaches poll and No. 11 in the AP poll. UW already has a two-game lead in the loss column in the league standings. Penn State (8-9, 2-4) is tied for 10th in the Big Ten.

Here's how to watch and listen to the game:

Wisconsin vs. Penn State start time

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 16

Time: 8 p.m. CT

What channel is Wisconsin vs. Penn State on Tuesday?

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: You can stream the game through the Fox Sports app or your television or streaming carrier. FUBO offers a free trial.

Connor Onion (play-by-play) and Shon Morris (analyst) will call the game.

How can I listen to the Wisconsin-Penn State game on the radio?

FM-97.3 and AM-920 in Milwaukee and AM-1310 and FM-101.5 in Madison, plus a statewide network of stations.

Matt Lepay (play-by-play) and Brian Butch (analyst) will call the game.

Is the Wisconsin vs. Penn State game on SiriusXM Radio?

Yes, the Wisconsin broadcast is on Channel 84. The Penn State broadcast is on Channel 383.

Wisconsin vs. Penn State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday.

Spread: Wisconsin (-5.5)

Over/under : 145.5 points

Money line: Wisconsin -275, Penn State +210

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Penn State channel tonight; time, TV, odds