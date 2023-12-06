What channel is Wisconsin vs. Penn State on Thursday in the NCAA volleyball tournament? Time, TV, streaming

Penn State and Purdue are the last two volleyball teams to beat Wisconsin.

The Badgers could avenge both of those losses when they host the NCAA Regionals at the UW Field House Thursday and Saturday.

Fans will be pleased that the matches this weekend will be televised on standard ESPN platforms, not premium services.

Here's how to watch and listen to the action:

Nebraska libero/defensive specialist Lexi Rodriguez (8) is seen during the second set of the game against Wisconsin on Friday November 24, 2023 at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis.

Wisconsin vs. Penn State volleyball start time

Date: Thursday, Dec. 7

Time: 6 p.m. CT

What channel is Wisconsin vs. Penn State volleyball on Thursday?

TV: ESPN2

Stream: You can stream the game on the ESPN app through your television or streaming carrier. FUBO also offers a free trial.

Wisconsin/Penn State winner vs. Oregon/Purdue winner start time

Date: Saturday, Dec. 9

Time: 6 p.m. CT

What channel is Wisconsin/Penn State winner vs. Oregon/Purdue winner on Saturday?

TV: ESPNU

Stream: You can stream the game on the ESPN app through your television or streaming carrier. FUBO also offers a free trial.

How can I listen to Wisconsin vs. Penn State on the radio?

Radio: You can listen live on Fox Sports AM-1070 in Madison or IHeart radio online.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Penn State in NCAA volleyball channel; time, TV