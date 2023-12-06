What channel is Wisconsin vs. Penn State on Thursday in the NCAA volleyball tournament? Time, TV, streaming
Penn State and Purdue are the last two volleyball teams to beat Wisconsin.
The Badgers could avenge both of those losses when they host the NCAA Regionals at the UW Field House Thursday and Saturday.
Fans will be pleased that the matches this weekend will be televised on standard ESPN platforms, not premium services.
Here's how to watch and listen to the action:
Wisconsin vs. Penn State volleyball start time
Date: Thursday, Dec. 7
Time: 6 p.m. CT
What channel is Wisconsin vs. Penn State volleyball on Thursday?
TV: ESPN2
Stream: You can stream the game on the ESPN app through your television or streaming carrier. FUBO also offers a free trial.
Wisconsin/Penn State winner vs. Oregon/Purdue winner start time
Date: Saturday, Dec. 9
Time: 6 p.m. CT
What channel is Wisconsin/Penn State winner vs. Oregon/Purdue winner on Saturday?
TV: ESPNU
Stream: You can stream the game on the ESPN app through your television or streaming carrier. FUBO also offers a free trial.
How can I listen to Wisconsin vs. Penn State on the radio?
Radio: You can listen live on Fox Sports AM-1070 in Madison or IHeart radio online.
This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Penn State in NCAA volleyball channel; time, TV