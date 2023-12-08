What channel is Wisconsin vs. Oregon on Saturday in the NCAA volleyball tournament? Time, TV, streaming

Penn State and Purdue were the last two volleyball teams to beat Wisconsin.

It appeared the Badgers may have to avenge both losses in the NCAA regionals at the UW Field House to advance to the national semifinals but after the Badgers took care of Penn State Thursday night, 3-1, Oregon defeated Purdue in the other regional semifinal.

That sets up a regional final in Madison against the Ducks.

Many fans will be pleased that the match Saturday night will be televised on ESPNU and not a premium streaming service.

Here's how to watch and listen to the action:

Wisconsin vs. Oregon start time

Date: Saturday, Dec. 9

Time: 7 p.m. CT

What channel is Wisconsin vs. Oregon on Saturday?

TV: ESPNU

Stream: You can stream the game on the ESPN app through your television or streaming carrier. FUBO also offers a free trial.

How can I listen to Wisconsin vs. Oregon on the radio?

Radio: You can listen live on Fox Sports AM-1070 in Madison or IHeart radio online.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Oregon in NCAA volleyball, channel; time, TV